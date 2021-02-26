Juventus News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo set to leave Juve in the summer, Bianconeri decide on Weston McKennie's future and more - 26 February 2021

Juventus could lose Cristiano Ronaldo in what could be a testing summer transfer window for the club amid growing financial concerns.

Juventus take on Verona on Saturday night and they need to get all three points to keep their hopes of winning a 10th consecutive Scudetto alive. The club is also preparing ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window due to an array of reasons.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 26 February 2021.

Juventus admit they will have to sell some players in the summer

Juventus have suffered a lot of financial losses in recent times and have now admitted that they will need to offload a few players in the summer. The Bianconeri have suffered a loss of €113.7 million so far and are expected to lose more money by the time the season draws to a close.

Juventus have released a statement (via Football Italia) that they will need to sell some players to recover from the losses suffered through other sources. The statement reads:

“Despite the difficult general economic and financial context, the directors have determined that there are no significant uncertainties with reference to the use of the going concern assumption.

“In developing this conclusion, it has been taken into consideration both the Group’s capitalisation (at December 31 2020 the Group shareholders’ equity amounted to € 125.5 million) and the ability to meet its financial commitments through the liquidity obtained from medium-term loans and/or using available bank credit facilities.

“In addition, without prejudice to the continuation of business activities – despite a context influenced by reduced liquidity in the system as a result of the protracted crisis – Juventus could dispose of players’ registration rights.”

Juventus decide to keep Weston McKennie

Juventus have decided to extend Weston McKennie's stay at Juventus beyond his current loan spell. Weston McKennie, as per TuttoSport, was brought in as a stopgap signing but he has impressed one and all with his contributions on either side of the pitch.

He has also showed that he can adapt to the various roles he has been asked to play in Andrea Pirlo's tactical setup. As such, Juventus have now decided to make his deal permanent though they are yet to trigger the clause.

Weston McKennie scored for Juventus ... and made sure to do his iconic Harry Potter celly 😂 pic.twitter.com/wl0lUPeaPl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 22, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to leave Juventus in the summer

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo is tipped to leave Juventus in the summer. The Portuguese international joined Juventus in 2018 from Real Madrid on a €100 million deal and his current deal runs till the summer of 2022.

However, the bookies have tipped him to exit Juventus in the summer. The bookies are expecting him to depart and the odds of him leaving the club is set at 1.65 while the odds of him staying is at 2.10.

Ronaldo has arguably been Juventus' best player this season and is currently the top scorer in the Serie A as well. The 36-year-old has been linked with his former club Manchester United and a move to MLS as well.