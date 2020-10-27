Juventus News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for Juventus exit, Juve eyeing Hellas Verona star and more: 27 October 2020

Juventus suffered a disappointing result over the weekend when they drew 1-1 at home to Hellas Verona. The Bianconeri have a high-profile game coming up and they will travel to take on Barcelona in a UEFA Champions League group stage match at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 27 October 2020.

Alessandro Del Piero asks Pirlo to change formation

Del Piero (left) and Andrea Pirlo (right)

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has urged Andrea Pirlo to field a 4-2-4 formation. Pirlo has been switching his tactics around a lot and hasn't stuck to the same formation for successive games as yet.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Goal), Del Piero said,

“Pirlo is looking for solutions, he will change the team also according to the opponents and it is not excluded that he will also change form,”

“Juve on the outside with [Dejan] Kulusevski and [Federico] Chiesa has great potential for pushing, one on one, of the leg. I also see the possibility of playing with two central midfielders, even for a possible 4-2-4.

“If you have a lot of potential in attack you have to exploit it: a 4-2-4 at this moment could give the four in front who are strong enough freedom.”

Del Piero wants four of Kulusevski, Chiesa, Dybala, Ronaldo and Morata to populate the frontline.

“Kulusevki on the right, Chiesa on the left and Dybala-Ronaldo or Dybala-Morata. In Europe certainly like that. The purchase of [Alvaro] Morata is to be taken into consideration, if we then remember Ronaldo in Madrid had [Karim] Benzema doing a lot of dirty work.”

Juventus interested in signing Matteo Lovato

Matteo Lovato

Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw by Hellas Verona this past weekend. One of Verona's standout performers was 20-year-old defender Matteo Lovato. Now, as per CalcioMercato, Juventus are now eyeing Matteo Lovato.

Juventus are reportedly impressed with Lovato's performances for Hellas Verona so far this season. Verona signed Matteo Lovato for €1 million last year from Serie C side Padova.

Lovato has earned himself a starting spot in the senior side in a short time.

Matteo Lovato (20) 🇮🇹 vs Juventus



• 53 touches

• 98% pass accuracy

• 4 clearances

• 2 tackles

• 1 interception

• 1 blocked shot

• ⛔ not dribbles past #JuventusVerona #SerieA pic.twitter.com/SvrkVhIXWH — Serie A Scout (@SerieAScout) October 25, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for PSG move

Cristiano Ronaldo

According to reports in France via Tuttosport, Cristiano Ronaldo is tipped to make a €50 million summer switch to Paris Saint-Germain. Ronaldo has been a serial winner all through his career but his dreams of winning a Champions League with Juventus remains elusive.

Ronaldo is currently the highest-paid player at Juventus and as such the Bianconeri will consider the chance to offload him and earn €50 million through his sale, as per reports.