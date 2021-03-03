Juventus News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to extend his stay at Juve, Bianconeri to offer two players in exchange for Arsenal star and more - 3 March 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a decision on his future but where does Juventus stand on extending his contract?

Juventus registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Spezia last night thanks to second-half goals from Alvaro Morata, Federico Chiesa and Cristiano Ronaldo. They are still seven points behind league leaders Inter Milan and will need to keep this up if they're to have a chance of winning a 10th consecutive Serie A title.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 3 March 2021.

Mino Raiola favours Chelsea as the next potential destination for Haaland over Juventus

Borussia Dortmund v DSC Arminia Bielefeld - Bundesliga

Football super agent Mino Raiola has maintained a good relationship with Juventus and the club has benefitted a lot from it in the recent past. Raiola has brought players like Paul Pogba and Matthijs De Ligt to the club amid intense competition for their signature.

One of Raiola's most sought-after clients right now is Erling Haaland. However, far too many European giants are interested in signing him and Juventus will need to fend off some intense competition in order to secure his services in the summer.

However, Juventus are not favourites to sign Haaland because of their relationship with Raiola. According to reports in England (via Calciomercato), Raiola wants Erling Haaland to join Chelsea so that he can work under Thomas Tuchel.

Juventus to offer Rabiot and Douglas Costa in exchange for Hector Bellerin

Hector Bellerin

Juventus are expected to bring reinforcements to quite a few positions in the summer. One of the priorities for Andrea Pirlo is signing a right-back. Juan Cuadrado has been playing at right-back for the Bianconeri and he is well into his 30s.

Danilo is another player who plays at right-back but he has been used across a variety of positions this season. As such, Juventus are interested in signing Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin.

According to reports in England (via TuttoJuve), Juventus are willing to offer midfielder Adrien Rabiot and forward Douglas Costa, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, in a swap deal for the Spaniard.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to extend his Juventus contract

Cristiano Ronaldo

As per Italian journalist Tancredi Palmieri, Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Juventus to extend his contract by a year. However, the Bianconeri's stance on this will be interesting to see given the precarious financial position they find themselves in.

Ronaldo has arguably been Juventus' best player since joining in the summer of 2018 and he has scored 92 goals from 119 appearances so far. He is also Serie A's top scorer in the ongoing season.

Ronaldo is currently tied to the club until 2022. If Juventus do not plan on extending his contract, they will need to cash in on him this summer.

Juventus make Weston McKennie deal permanent

Juventus have activated the clause to sign Weston McKennie permanently from FC Schalke. The United States international will join Juventus for €18.5 million which is payable in three years with a potential €6.5 million more to be paid as add-ons should certain conditions in his contracts be met.