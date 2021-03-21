Juventus News Roundup: Juve to battle AC Milan for Sassuolo star, Bianconeri decide to not extend Alvaro Morata's contract and more - 21 March 2021

Juventus have still not given up hope of signing the young Sassuolo forward, whose price has now come down to €25 million.

Juventus have come under the scanner recently after their untimely exit from the UEFA Champions League. The club are preparing ahead of the summer transfer window where they could see a squad overhaul as manager Andrea Pirlo remains keen to bolster his side.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 21 March 2021.

Crystal Palace looking to sign Radu Dragusin on a free

Juventus v FC Internazionale - Coppa Italia

Young Juventus defender Radu Dragusin will become a free agent this summer unless he puts pen to paper on a new deal at the club over the next couple of months. Dragusin only made his senior debut earlier this season and is now set to leave the club in the summer.

According to The Sun, the Eagles are monitoring Dragusin's contract situation and are interested in signing him on a free in the summer. Crystal Palace are looking at the possibility of signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer.

Juventus will not extend Alvaro Morata's contract

AS Roma v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus were desperate to sign a striker last summer and they ultimately ended up signing Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan deal. Alvaro Morata has been one of Juventus' better players this season and has done enough to earn a permanent deal but it does not look like it's going to happen this summer, according to Todofichajes.

Juventus do not have a lot of money and cannot dish out enough to sign Morata on a permanent deal. However, they will look to extend his loan deal by another year. Signing him permanently will cost Juventus somewhere in the ballpark of €45 million.

🗣🎙 @AlvaroMorata to @JuventusTV: "Today's match is as important as all of our games from now until the end. We must take to the field with the desire to win and with the determination of a team that believes in the title and its goals." 💪⚪️⚫️#JuveBenevento #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/afGvfBmWmY — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 21, 2021

Juventus to battle AC Milan for Gianluca Scamacca

Udinese Calcio v Genoa CFC - Serie A

Gianluca Scamacca was heavily linked with Juventus in the January transfer window but a deal did not materialize. As per La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), Juventus and AC Milan are still interested in signing Scamacca in the summer.

Scamacca is currently at Genoa from Sassuolo and the report claims that he is valued at around €25-30 million. AC Milan are looking for young strikers who can join and learn under Zlatan Ibrahimovic before eventually taking over once the Swede calls it a day. They have now identified Scamacca as a top transfer target.

4 - Gianluca #Scamacca (born in 1999) is the youngest Italian player able to score at least 4 goals in the current Serie A campaign. Recover.#ParmaGenoa — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 19, 2021