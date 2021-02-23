Juventus News Roundup: Juve enter race for David de Gea, Bianconeri start talks to sign Manchester City star and more - 23 February 2021

Juventus are plotting a double raid on the Manchester clubs in the summer.

Juventus registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Crotone last night to keep their Serie A title hopes alive. The Bianconeri are doing their homework ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window. Andrea Pirlo has remained keen on roping in new players to bolster his squad.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 23 February 2021.

Juventus interested in Palmeiras midfielder Danilo

Danilo (right)

19-year-old midfielder Danilo is viewed as one of the brightest young prospects to have emerged from South America in recent times. He has been tipped to make a move to Europe.

According to Calciomercato (via Tuttojuve), Juventus have been sounding out the possibility of a deal for the 19-year-old for a while even though they are yet to make official contact.

Despite being a teenager, Danilo has been one of Palmeiras' main men this season and has made 23 appearances for them this season so far. Juventus have been looking to sign young players of late and signing Danilo will be in keeping with that trend.

Juventus enter four-horse race for David de Gea

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

David de Gea's position as the first-choice goalkeeper at Manchester United has come under question far too many times in the recent past. Though he is still world-class on his day, the Spaniard has been too error-prone and has cost the Red Devils some crucial matches in the recent past.

With Dean Henderson looking set to displace him as the club no.1, David de Gea might end up leaving Old Trafford in the summer. As per Fichajes (via Calciomercato), Juventus, AS Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing David de Gea.

Juventus make contact with Sergio Aguero

Arsenal v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Quarter Final

Sergio Aguero has entered the final months of his contract with Manchester City. Despite being their most decorated and prolific attacker over the last decade, it doesn't look like the club will renew his contract. As such, Aguero is expected to leave Etihad in the summer.

Though Juventus have a raft of talented attackers on their payroll, Alvaro Morata is their only striking option. As per El Chiringuito (via Calciomercato), Juventus have made contact with Sergio Aguero's agent. They will face competition from Barcelona and Inter Milan for his signature though.