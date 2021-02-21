Juventus News Roundup: Juve enter race for Portuguese forward, Bianconeri's stance on permanent deal for Morata revealed and more - 21 February 2021

Juventus are being linked with a former AC Milan player and this could be a big signing for the club.

Juventus are currently fifth on the Serie A table but they have two games in hand. If the Bianconeri can win both their games in hand, they will shorten the gap with league leaders Inter Milan to three points. The club is braced for a busy summer transfer window as Andrea Pirlo remains keen on bringing reinforcements to his squad.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 21 February 2021.

Bayern CEO comments on Juventus' interest in David Alaba

David Alaba is all set to become a free-agent in the summer as he has confirmed that he will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season. Bayern Munich CEO, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has now revealed that big teams like Juventus will be interested in Juventus though it is up to Alaba to choose his destination.

As per Calciomercato, Rummenigge said,

“Juventus like other clubs on David Alaba ? Normal. The best European clubs are working to sign him, but it’s up to him to decide.”

The report claims that Juventus are in a race with Real Madrid and that the latter already have a verbal agreement with Alaba.

Juventus still not convinced on making Alvaro Morata deal permanent

Alvaro Morata has been one of Juventus' best players this season so far. His performances in the second half of the season haven't hit the heights of his first and as such, Juventus are still not prepared to make his move permanent, according to Calciomercato.

However, Juventus remain keen on keeping him at the club and would prefer a €10 million loan deal over a permanent signing. If he spends another season on loan, then his transfer market value will come down to €35 million.

The report adds that Atletico Madrid are happy with that plan as well though it's not clear what Morata feels about it.

Juventus interested in Andre Silva

Juventus have been looking to add another striker to their team for a while now and Calciomercato claims that the Bianconeri have registered an interest in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva.

Silva has been in great form for the Bundesliga outfit, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists from across 22 appearances. Juventus are hoping that Andre Silva's compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo could play a hand in bringing the 25-year-old forward to Turin.