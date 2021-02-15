Juventus News Roundup: Juve enter race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach star, Bianconeri dealt a blow in their pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder and more - 15 February 2021

Juventus are looking to reinforce their midfield and have now identified a 23-year-old Bundesliga star as the perfect signing.

Juventus will be looking to move on from their weekend defeat against Napoli when they face Porto in the UEFA Champions League later this week. The Bianconeri are preparing for a hectic summer transfer window as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 15 February 2021.

Real Madrid to offer Sergio Ramos a new deal

Real Madrid v Borussia Moenchengladbach: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to make Sergio Ramos stay put at the club amid interest from several European giants. The Spanish international has had an illustrious career at Real Madrid but his current contract is set to expire in the summer.

Juventus are among the teams that are monitoring his contract situation. According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are set to offer him fresh terms as they look to tie their captain down to a new deal.

Real Madrid are hoping that the new terms will be acceptable to Sergio Ramos and they continue to insist that they want him to kick on at the club. Sergio Ramos has spent more than a decade at Real Madrid and as such, parting ways is going to be difficult for both parties.

Also, Manchester United have not contacted Sergio Ramos agent as of today - they’ll decide for the real target as centre-back in the coming months.#PSG are interested [only if Sergio will leave the club as free agent, no decision yet - situation still open with Real]. 🇪🇸 #mufc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 10, 2021

Advertisement

Real Madrid looking to extend Casemiro's contract amid Juventus interest

Casemiro

Juventus are interested in signing Brazilian defensive midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid. The Bianconeri are looking to bolster their midfield and Casemiro has been identified as one of their top targets.

Casemiro's current deal at Real Madrid will expire in 2023. Juventus are looking to sign him on a cut-price deal as he starts to run down his contract. However, Real Madrid's latest decision will become a stumbling block for the Old Lady.

According to Calciomercato, Los Blancos are now looking to extend Casemiro's contract. The report claims that once the deal is extended, Juventus can sign him for €60 million if they are still keen.

Juventus enter four-horse race for Florian Neuhaus

Advertisement

DSC Arminia Bielefeld v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Bundesliga

Florian Neuhaus has garnered a lot of interest this season by virtue of his impressive showings for Borussia Monchengladbach. Neuhaus has now emerged as a target for four European giants, according to Kicker.

The report claims that Liverpool, Manchester City, Juventus and Bayern Munich are all interested in the 23-year-old midfielder. Neuhaus, who has scored four goals and racked up four assists in the Bundesliga so far this season from 20 appearances has already been linked with Borussia Dortmund as well.