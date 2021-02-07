Juventus News Roundup: Juve to extend Cristiano Ronaldo's contract on one condition, Tottenham Hotspur to offer forward in exchange for Aaron Ramsey and more- 7 February 2021

It looks like Juventus have finally made up their mind on Cristiano Ronaldo's future.

Juventus beat AS Roma last night and their main man, Cristiano Ronaldo, got on the scoresheet once again. Andrea Pirlo's side is showing a lot of positive signs as the Bianconeri chase a tenth consecutive Serie A title.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 7 February 2021.

Andrea Pirlo says Juventus have learnt from their mistakes

Juventus v AS Roma - Serie A

The Juventus manager was in a reflective mood after Juventus registered a 2-0 win over rivals AS Roma to move up to third on the Serie A table. They approached the game with caution and were willing to let AS Roma enjoy more possession but they struck when it mattered.

Speaking to the press after the game, Pirlo said:

“We had prepared this type of match. We knew Roma play very good football, so we were prepared to sit back, defend and then go on the counter. Our preventative marking was good, this was the approach we wanted, because it wasn’t easy to go forward and be aggressive with Roma.

“Instead, we waited for them at times and attacked them at others. We basically did a reverse of the way Roma played against us earlier this season, because you need that in your locker and can’t always be aggressive with a high press.”

Pirlo also talked about how he has had to adapt in a 'tactical league' like the Serie A.

“I’ve learned that not every game is the same, especially in a very tactical league like in Italy, so you need to have different variations and alternatives, because otherwise the opponents can read you too easily.”

Tottenham Hotspur want to swap Lamela for Aaron Ramsey

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Aaron Ramsey's stint at Juventus has so far been blighted by injuries. Andrea Pirlo has used him when he is available but his injuries have grown into a major source of concern for the Old Lady.

Now, as per Fichajes (via Calciomercato), Jose Mourinho wants to bring the former Arsenal man to Tottenham Hotspur despite his history with Arsenal. Tottenham Hotspur are looking to tempt Juventus into selling Aaron Ramsey by including Erik Lamela in the deal.

Juventus reportedly value Aaron Ramsey at €20 million. They had signed him as a free-agent. If Spurs are not able to furnish the funds needed, they will include Erik Lamela and try to make it a swap deal.

Juventus want Cristiano Ronaldo to take a paycut

FC Internazionale v Juventus - Coppa Italia

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Juventus' main man this season. He has been scoring goals for fun and Juventus want to extend his deal. However, they want him to take a paycut despite his goalscoring form, according to Il Messaggero (via The Express).

Ronaldo had signed a four year deal with Juventus when he joined in the summer of 2018. His current contract will run out next summer. Manchester United have been linked once again with Ronaldo and it looks like that has caused Juventus to consider the subject of tying the Portuguese down to a new deal.