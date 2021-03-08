Juventus News Roundup: Juve identify Manchester City star as a potential summer signing, Arsenal forward offered to Bianconeri and more - 8 March 2021

Juventus could sign as many as two Premier League strikers in the summer.

Juventus registered an important 3-1 win over Lazio yesterday to keep themselves in the hunt for a 10th consecutive Serie A title. The Old Lady are also preparing ahead of what is expected to be a hectic summer transfer window as manager Andrea Pirlo remains keen to bolster his squad.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 8 March 2021.

Juventus receive major boost in Paul Pogba pursuit

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

That Juventus would love to bring Paul Pogba back is well known to everyone. However, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, they might not have the financial clout to pull off such a signing.

However, as per The Daily Star, Paul Pogba is not going to extend his contract with Manchester United. The Red Devils are not aware of what the Frenchman's plans are. He is contracted to the club until the end of next season, after which he is likely to become a free agent.

If that happens, then Juventus can always swoop in and sign their former player once again on a Bosman transfer.

Solskjær: "When you’ve got the quality of Paul [Pogba], his fitness is the main thing - and mentality. You know when the sun is out in Manchester, there's nothing to complain about." #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 2, 2021

Alexandre Lacazette offered to Juventus

Alexandre Lacazette

As per Calciomercato, Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has been offered to the likes of Juventus and Barcelona. Lacazette has only a year and a half remaining on his contract with Arsenal. As such, this summer is Arsenal's last chance to cash in on him unless he extends his contract.

However, reports have suggested that the Frenchman is unlikely to be offered a new contract. As such, Lacazette's representatives are already trying to engineer an exit from the club and have alerted Juventus and Barcelona of his availability.

Juventus have identified Sergio Aguero as a potential summer signing

Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero has entered the final few months of his current contract with Manchester City. He is unlikely to put pen to paper on a new deal and is thus expected to become a free agent in the summer.

According to a report by Sport Mediaset, Juventus have identified Sergio Aguero as a potential summer signing. However, the report also claims that Barcelona are presently the frontrunners to sign him.

Sergio Aguero is likely to want to join hands with his close friend Lionel Messi at Barcelona if the latter chooses to kick on at the club. However, Juventus are still very much in with a chance as there is no predicting what is going to happen at Barcelona over the course of this summer's transfer window.

Pep Guardiola says Sergio Aguero's legacy at Manchester City doesn't earn him a starting spot:



“He knows it from day one, the guys who play deserve to play.



“From day one all my message is: 'What we did two hours ago is over.' It’s not just for Sergio - it's for everyone."



🤔 pic.twitter.com/Ha9ynRVeu7 — Goal (@goal) March 1, 2021