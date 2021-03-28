Juventus News Roundup: Juve interested in signing Sevilla midfielder, Bianconeri linked with 26-year-old defender and more - 28 March 2021

Juventus are looking to sign a new midfielder in the summer and their hunt has led them to one of Sevilla's best midfielders.

It has been a rather forgettable season so far for Juventus. They have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and their chances of winning a 10th consecutive Serie A title are fading. The Bianconeri are expected to do some serious business this summer with Andrea Pirlo keen to bolster his squad.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 28 March 2021.

Sassuolo name price for Manuel Locatelli

Italy Training Session & Press Conference

Juventus have been linked with Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli for quite a while now. The Bianconeri midfield is expected to undergo an overhaul this summer. Rodrigo Bentancur and Adrien Rabiot have been inconsistent and Aaron Ramsey has not been very reliable either.

Juventus are looking at the possibility of signing Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato. The report adds that Sassuolo have slapped a €40 million price tag on the 22-year-old.

It is further claimed that Juventus are considering adding youngster Nicolo Fagioli to sweeten the deal.

Juventus identify Robin Gosens as heir to Alex Sandro

Atalanta BC v FC Crotone - Serie A

Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens has been steadily growing in reputation as one of the best in the business. The 26-year-old joined Atalanta in 2017 for a meager €1 million and his stocks have risen with each passing season.

Gosens is now considered the best goalscoring full-back in Serie A. He has nine goals and five assists to his name from 22 appearances in Serie A this term. Juventus, Inter Milan and Manchester City are all reportedly interested in Gosens.

According to Corriere di Bergamo (via ilBianconero), even though Gosens has not been transfer listed, Atalanta might find an offer in the ballpark of €40 million too hard to resist. Juventus are looking for a replacement for Alex Sandro, who has struggled with injuries of late.

Juventus interested in Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan

Joan Jordan (left) warms up before a match

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero), Juventus have registered an interest in Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan. Jordan is the latest addition to a raft of midfielders who have been linked with the Bianconeri.

The report adds that Sevilla are looking for a fee in the ballpark of €25 million for Joan Jordan. The 26-year-old has been an important part of Julen Lopetegui's side. He has scored a goal and provided six assists in La Liga this term from 26 appearances.

Juventus are looking at the possibility of signing Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo, but there's a good chance that they won't be able to secure his services as he is valued at €40 million.

Jordan will be a cheaper alternative and he comes with more experience in Europe. He has played in the UEFA Champions League and also won the Europa League last season with Sevilla.

