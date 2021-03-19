Juventus News Roundup: Juve interested in two Paris Saint-Germain stars, Bianconeri looking to sign Real Madrid star on a free this summer and more - 19 March 2021

Juventus are monitoring two Paris Saint-Germain players and could potentially make moves for both of them this summer.

Juventus have been going through a tough time after crashing out of the UEFA Champions League. If they slip up again in Serie A, their hopes of winning a 10th consecutive Scudetto will be as good as dead. The club are also preparing ahead of the summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 19 March 2021.

Juventus and AC Milan in race to sign Lucas Vazquez



Cristiano Ronaldo has been tipped to return to Real Madrid this summer with Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane also choosing not to dismiss the rumours. But that might not be the only deal that involves Juventus and Real Madrid this summer, as according to Marca (via ilBianconero), the Old Lady are interested in Lucas Vazquez.

The 29-year-old winger is currently in the final months of his contract with Real Madrid and is all set to become a free agent in the summer. Vazquez has been at Real Madrid since 2007 but the time may have finally come for him to leave the Spanish capital.

The report adds that Juventus are joined in the race to sign him by rivals AC Milan.

Lucas Vazquez is set to leave Real Madrid this summer after contract talks broke down once again, reports Marca 👋 pic.twitter.com/U5NnrQVmGF — Goal (@goal) March 19, 2021

Juventus willing to sell Rodrigo Bentancur



Rodrigo Bentancur has been hyped up as one of the players for the future at Juventus. Bentancur was so impressive in the 2019-20 season that he even displaced Miralem Pjanic from the first team for a while.

However, the Uruguayan has not covered himself in glory this season and came under fire recently for being at fault for Porto's opening goal in the first leg of Juventus' Round of 16 tie, which they ultimately lost.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero) claims that Bentancur is no longer seen as untouchable at Juventus. The club will be open to listening to offers for the Uruguayan and have set an asking price of €25 million for the 23-year-old.

Juventus interested in Mauro Icardi and Moise Kean



Juventus scoured the transfer market in the January transfer window to sign a backup striker to Alvaro Morata. Their search for an additional striker has brought them to Paris and the Bianconeri are now looking at the possibility of signing Mauro Icardi and Moise Kean, as per Calciomercato (via ilBianconero).

Moise Kean is currently at Paris Saint-Germain on loan from Premier League side Everton. The report claims that although there is no option to buy in Kean's loan deal, the Parisiens will pursue a permanent deal for the Italian.

If they are successful in their efforts to make Moise Kean's deal permanent, then Paris Saint-Germain will be open to listening to offers for Mauro Icardi.

Moise Kean pushed for a loan move out of Everton in October and has thrived at Paris Saint-Germain#EFC https://t.co/rMVrXBR2e6 — Everton FC News (@LivEchoEFC) March 18, 2021