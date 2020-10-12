Juventus News Roundup: Juve reach agreement to sign Manchester United target next summer, Cristiano Ronaldo linked with an exit and more: 12 October 2020

The transfer window may have ended but Juventus seem to be working relentlessly behind the scenes on revitalising their squad. They continue to be in the news for various reasons. Let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 12 October 2020.

Juventus eyeing Angel Di Maria

Juventus are reportedly eyeing a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria. Di Maria has been exceptional for the Ligue 1 champions and has won four league titles after joining from Manchester United in the summer of 2015 and led from the front as they made it to the UEFA Champions League finals last season.

Despite his showings, Di Maria has now entered the final year of his contract but no renewal talks have happened as yet. Juventus will look to sign him if Di Maria does not extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain by January and be available to sign on a free next summer.

Juventus have an agreement with Alaba to sign him next summer

According to reports, Juventus have now agreed a deal with Alaba to sign him as a free-agent next summer. The Bayern Munich defender has now entered the final 12 months of his contract and will be available for free next summer.

Manchester United and Manchester City were both interested in Alaba but the Austrian has chosen to move to Turin. Bayern Munich did try to extend Alaba's contract but they couldn't reach an agreement and those discussions culminated in Bayern president Uli Hoeness calling Alaba's agent Pini Zahavi a greedy piranha.

David Alaba has agreed a deal to join Juventus when his Bayern Munich contract expires next summer. (Source: Todofichajes) pic.twitter.com/8YVuNL4ab4 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 12, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo linked with PSG move

Cristiano Ronaldo to Paris Saint-Germain rumours have resurfaced and according to Tuttosport, the Juventus striker could head to Paris at the end of this season. The Bianconeri have been looking to sign younger players and had offloaded Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi this summer.

This approach could cause Juventus to be open to the idea of selling a 36-year-old Ronaldo in the next summer transfer window. Also, Paris Saint-Germain would like to rope him in if Ronaldo can continue to clock incredible numbers this season once again.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been tipped to become the second player after Clarence Seedorf to win the UEFA Champions League with three difference teams by the legendary midfielder himself.