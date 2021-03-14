Juventus News Roundup: Juve take decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's future, Bianconeri's salary offer for Paul Pogba revealed and more - 14 March 2021

Speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo's future has been rife and now Juventus' stance has been revealed and it is not great news for the fans.

Juventus are preparing well ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window. Due to their precarious financial position, they will look to offload some players in the summer and try to bring in some fresh faces with that money. Andrea Pirlo remains keen to bolster his squad.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 14 March 2021.

Alvaro Morata asks Juventus to extend his stay

Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus were desperate to sign a striker last summer and had been linked with multiple high-profile strikers before they ultimately landed Alvaro Morata. The Bianconeri signed Morata from Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Atletico Madrid are now happy with Luis Suarez and Morata has done a decent job in Turin. Now it is time for Juventus to finally take a stance on whether or not they want to make Morata's loan deal permanent.

As per Tuttosport (via ilBianconero), Alvaro Morata has told the club's top brass that he wants to kick on at Juventus. The report adds that Juventus also share the same intention and as such, we expect to see a permanent deal being executed in the coming weeks.

Juventus willing to break salary cap to sign Paul Pogba

Advertisement

Manchester United v Southampton - Premier League

Juventus are quite interested in bringing Paul Pogba back from Manchester United. The Frenchman enjoyed an illustrious stint in Turin after joining them for a free in 2012.

He has impressed sporadically for Manchester United but his agent Mino Raiola opened a can of worms by claiming this will be Pogba's last season with Manchester United. The Bianconeri are now willing to pay between €8 million to €9 million in annual wages to the Frenchman, according to Goal.

Even though Juventus are willing to break their salary cap, the sum they are offering is still well short of how much Paul Pogba earns at Manchester United. He pockets £15 million a year at Manchester United, as per the report.

Advertisement

Juventus and PSG have both started discussions with Paul Pogba’s entourage. Latest contacts between PSG and Pogba’s agents were recent, and the midfielder would not be against joining - a new 8 is a priority for PSG sporting director Leonardo this summer. #MUFC [Foot Mercato] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) March 13, 2021

Juventus responds to rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving

Juventus v FC Porto - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Juventus had signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to boost their chances of winning. As such, Juventus crashing out of UEFA Champions League has caused the rumour mill to go into overdrive and now according to AS via Calciomercato, Juventus have made a decision on the Portuguese superstar's future.

The report claims that Juventus have decided to not stand in Ronaldo's way if he wants to leave in the summer.

Alvaro Morata on Cristiano Ronaldo:



"When you play with the best striker in football's history, you have to think about assisting him." pic.twitter.com/joZWfA9xsi — Cristiano Ronaldo Fans (@Cristia82137311) March 8, 2021