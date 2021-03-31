Juventus News Roundup: Juve want to sign AC Milan star this summer, Bianconeri star confirms he wants to leave the club and more - 31 March 2021

Juventus are in talks with the AC Milan star's agent and are ready to meet his wage demands.

After looking for a while like they were starting to find their feet under manager Andrea Pirlo, Juventus have suffered quite a few setbacks over the past few weeks. Their hopes of winning a tenth consecutive Serie A title have also taken a hit and the club has started preparing ahead of a hectic summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 31 March 2021.

Chiellini's agent says Juventus haven't offered him a contract extension

Italy Training Session & Press Conference

Juventus veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini's future hangs in the balance as his contract situation remains unresolved. David Lippi, who represents Chiellini, has revealed that the club is yet to offer him a contract extension and that he doesn't know if Chiellini will play for another club.

Lippi told Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia:

“To date, there are no hints on the fact that he can retire. We are calm. We’ll speak with the President, but there is no news to date. It is difficult to predict that he may play with another shirt. I think it’s difficult, but if he feels he can still play, why shouldn’t he do it?

“Chiellini embodies the history of Juventus. There will be time to discuss with Giorgio and the President. No other club has contacted us yet. He can make the difference for 50 games in a season, but I would think twice before renouncing to a player like Giorgio, both on the pitch and in the locker room.”

Mattia De Sciglio says he wants to stay outside Italy

Atalanta BC v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus full-back Mattia De Sciglio is currently on loan at Olympique Lyon. The 28-year-old says he is happy with the experience he is having and that he would like to make his Lyon move permanent.

Speaking to Gianlucadimarzio.com, De Sciglio revealed why he did not enjoy playing in Italy. He said:

“I’ve wanted to go abroad for a while, and I’m pleased with the life experience I’m having. I didn’t enjoy football in Italy anymore. I suffered for criticism in my first season at Milan. You know, as a young footballer, I was not accustomed to it. Then I also learned not to care. Otherwise, I would never have made it.

“In Italy, they build castles in a second and in even less time, they destroy them. Unfortunately, this is our mentality. In France, I rediscover the pleasure I had lost.

“I’d like to stay here. I feel well. Two months are remaining until the end of the season and we haven’t discussed anything. Lyon and Juventus will decide. Who knows, maybe there will be other opportunities. But I’d like to remain abroad. I’ve always had the target to receive a call-up for the Euros. I’m working hard with that target.”

Giovanni Branchini to Sky Sport: "I received a call from Tigres in Mexico for Douglas Costa but he has a huge salary. De Sciglio? OL decision is to buy De Sciglio on a permanent deal. But the board doesn't have the green light from the club to make any deal now". 🔴 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 30, 2021

Juventus linked with Gianluigi Donnarumma

AC Milan v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Juventus are expected to let go of Gianluigi Buffon this summer and are looking to bolster their goalkeeping department. Meanwhile, AC Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma is set to become a free agent this summer.

According to journalist Paolo Bargiggia (via Calciomercato), Juventus have played a major role in the negotiations between Donnarumma and AC Milan over a contract extension not bearing fruit.

The Bianconeri have told the AC Milan no.1's agent Mino Raiola that they would be willing to pay Donnarumma €12-13 million annually in wages.