Juventus News Roundup: Juve dealt major blow in Paul Pogba pursuit, Dortmund to sell Bianconeri transfer target to highest bidder and more - 15 March 2021

Paul Pogba has been Juventus' top transfer target and they have now suffered a major setback in their efforts to sign him.

Juventus registered a comfortable 3-1 win over Cagliari thanks to a hat-trick from main man Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar has come under a lot of criticism since Juventus exited the UEFA Champions League last week and it'd be fair to say that he has silenced his critics once again.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 15 March 2021.

Juventus CEO Fabio Paratici dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo exit rumours

Juventus CEO Fabio Paratici has laid all rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo with an exit to rest and has remarked that the Portuguese legend represents the future of the club.

Ronaldo is contracted to Juventus until the summer of 2022 but speculation over his future has been rife since the Old Lady crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 last week. A return to his former club Real Madrid has also been mooted.

Paratici told Sky Italia:

"It makes me smile. I never imagined Ronaldo could be put into question. In my career I never thought I would have to discuss about Cristiano Ronaldo, whether his transfer was positive or negative…

"I grew up in a small town in the Bassa Padana region called Borgonovo Val Tidone and I heard people making these type of comments outside the church or in the bars, about Gigi Rivera, Mazzola, Roberto Baggio, Michel Platini. I would have never thought of having one day to discuss these type of matters now at this level.

"This makes me smile. We're talking about a player who in 2020 scored 41 goals in 38 matches with Juventus. He is currently - not five years ago - top scorer in the Serie A. Ronaldo won five Ballon d'Or awards, I don't know how many Champions League titles.

"It's a privilege to have him here, and we'll hold on tight to him. We're very happy to have him here."

Upon being asked whether Ronaldo represents the future of Juventus, Paratici added:

"For sure."

Borussia Dortmund to sell Erling Haaland to the highest bidder

It's a day of setbacks for Juventus on the transfer front. Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is one of the most sought-after players in the world right now. The Norwegian has been scoring goals for fun and several European giants have now lined up to try to sign him.

Though Borussia Dortmund would like to keep him, they are aware of the fact that they won't be able to fend off interest from so many clubs. As per Bild via Calciomercato, Dortmund have decided that they will sell Erling Haaland in the summer to the highest bidder.

Juventus are not in the kind of financial state to be entering a bidding war right now.

Paris Saint-Germain wants to sign Paul Pogba

Paris Saint-Germain want to continue bringing in some of the best players in the world and have now identified Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba as a top transfer target. Juventus have been looking to sign Pogba for a while now as well.

Juventus have reportedly already informed Mino Raiola of their intention to bring Paul Pogba back to Turin. However, according to Todofichajes, Paul Pogba's camp would prefer him to choose Paris Saint-Germain over Juventus.

Manchester United have reportedly slapped a €65 million price tag on the Frenchman.

