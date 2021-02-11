Juventus News Roundup: Paratici tried to persuade Nicolo Barella to join Juve, FC Dallas director reveals why Bryan Reynolds snubbed the Bianconeri and more - 11 February 2021

Juventus are facing a lot of heat and it looks like they may have made a couple of wrong decisions in the transfer market.

Juventus are through to the final of the Coppa Italia after beating Inter Milan 2-1 over two legs. They have a high-profile game at the weekend against Napoli and Andrea Pirlo will be hoping his side can keep up the good work they've showcased over the past several weeks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 11 February 2021.

AC Milan, Manchester City and Juventus in race to sign Isco

AC Milan are the latest entrants in the race to sign out-of-favour Real Madrid midfielder Isco. MilanLive claim the Spaniard is not looking to extend his current contract with Real Madrid and wants to leave the club in the summer.

As per Calciomercato.it, AC Milan have maintained a good working relationship with Real Madrid as evidenced by the deals for Theo Hernandez and Brahim Diaz and could hold a significant advantage over the rest of the chasing pack.

Juventus and Manchester City have been monitoring Isco's situation as well. Napoli and Everton are also interested but it is unlikely that they will be able to match the offers that the likes of AC Milan, Juventus and Manchester City are expected to table.

Isco started life in Madrid like he was on fire, scoring five goals and providing two assists in his first six.



FC Dallas director reveals why Bryan Reynolds didn't join Juventus

Juventus were extensively linked with FC Dallas youngster Bryan Reynolds for the majority of the January transfer window. Several reports had suggested that a deal was close but the youngster ended up joining AS Roma.

Since Juventus had already expired their non-EU quota, Reynolds would have had to join Benevento until the end of the season on loan before joining Juventus in the summer. Reynolds wasn't particularly pleased with the idea.

Speaking to TuttoMercatoWeb, FC Dallas director Andre Zanotta revealed the reason why Bryan Reynolds snubbed Juventus in the last minute. He said:

“When Tiago Pinto started working for Roma, the negotiations became more intense and the player told us he wanted to go there. There is also an excellent relationship between the Giallorossi owners and those of the club,”

“This certainly helped in the negotiation phase. We are very happy to have sold our talent to such a historic club and proud to see another of our local players play in Serie A. ”

“The main problem with Juventus was that the player could not immediately sign for them, due to the very limited non-EU membership. So the plan was that he initially joins Benevento and then he could sign with the Bianconeri, even if there is no was no guarantee for that. For our part, AS Roma’s offer was better in all terms." ”

Inter Milan angry at Fabio Paratici for trying to persuade Barella to join Juventus

According to La Repubblica's print edition (via SempreInter), Juventus chief Fabio Paratici attempted to convince Nicolo Barella to sign for Juventus. This has not gone down well with Inter Milan and was reportedly one of the reasons why there was so much resentment between the two sides when they clashed on Tuesday.

Tempers boiled over in the dugout as Inter Milan and Juventus clashed in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal. Andre Agnelli and Antonio Conte had a heated exchange and the executives of both clubs were constantly exchanging insults with each other.