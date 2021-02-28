Juventus News Roundup: Sergio Ramos makes decision on future amid Juve interest, Reason why Ferland Mendy snubbed Bianconeri revealed and more - 28 February 2021

Juventus have been monitoring Sergio Ramos' contract situation for a while and it looks like the Real Madrid legend has made a decision on his future.

Juventus were dealt a major setback in their hunt for a 10th consecutive Serie A title as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Verona. Juventus will need a lot of fortune if they're to go on to win the Scudetto from here on in.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 28 February 2021.

Fabio Paratici says club will continue to back Andrea Pirlo

Fabio Paratici

Juventus chief Fabio Paratici has assured Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo of continued support. It is still early days for Andrea Pirlo as the manager of a top European side and he has done a decent job even though the Bianconeri's campaign has been marred by injuries.

Now Paratici has told DAZN that the club will continue to back the Italian legend as he brings a lot of calmness and motivation to the club that he used to play for.

Paratici said:

“Everything is new to Pirlo, as this is his first year coaching. He is someone who brings a great sense of calm and at the same time also fires everyone up. We go forward with great conviction and trust in our capabilities.”

Advertisement

Ferland Mendy's agent reveals why player joined Real Madrid and not Juventus

Atalanta v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg One

Juventus were interested in signing Ferland Mendy before he eventually signed for Real Madrid. Mendy has gone on to displace Marcelo as the first-choice left-back at Real Madrid and has forced Los Blancos to sell Sergio Reguilon as well.

Mendy's agent Yvan Lee Mee has spoken about how the former Olympique Lyon man was in talks with Juventus before he joined Real Madrid. Alex Sandro was Juventus' primary choice at left-back and Mendy ended up joining Real Madrid simply because they wanted him more.

Yvan Lee Mee told Tuttosport:

“We spoke to Juventus, but they already had Alex Sandro. Truth is, Real Madrid wanted him more than anyone else. Two years ago I said Ferland would become the Mbappé of left-backs and I was proved right.

“Playing along with the champions at Real Madrid can make you improve, and right now, I can’t think of a more complete left-back.”

Advertisement

Sergio Ramos to extend contract at Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos

Juventus have been monitoring Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos' contract situation throughout the season so far. The Spaniard has not been able to see eye-to-eye with the Real Madrid top brass over the terms of a new contract.

However, as per Todofichajes, after considering offers from Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, Sergio Ramos has decided to put pen to paper on a new deal at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have reportedly decided not to change their terms but Sergio Ramos is now willing to extend. The report claims that an announcement of his extension is imminent.