Juventus open talks with entourage of PSG forward - Reports

Juventus have reportedly opened talks with representatives of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Angel Di Maria over a potential move to Turin this summer. The 34-year-old is set to leave the Parc des Princes in June with his contract expiring and has been linked with a host of clubs.

According to Sky Italia (via Football Italia), the Argentinian forward is of interest to Juventus, who have made contact with his entourage. The former Real Madrid winger reportedly wants either a one or two-year deal before moving to Argentina, where he wishes to end his career.

Di Maria has found first-team opportunities at PSG hard to come by in recent seasons, with the Ligue 1 leaders bringing in new acquisitions. His compatriot Lionel Messi is the latest forward to have come into the side, only furthering the lack of game time for Di Maria.

The winger has appeared 26 times for PSG this season, scoring three goals whilst contributing seven assists. He was part of the Paris-based side that made to the UEFA Champions League final in 2020 where they were agonizingly defeated by Bayern Munich.

Di Maria moved to PSG from Manchester United in 2015 for £56.7 million and has been an important member of the squad ever since. He has won four Ligue 1 titles and as many French Cups and French League Cups whilst making over 290 appearances, scoring 91 goals and contributing 117 assists.

PSG winger Angel Di Maria's last hurrah for Argentina

Although the 34-year-old wants to end his club career in his homeland, he seemingly won't be playing for his native country for much longer. Di Maria is set to retire from international football after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The PSG forward posted an emotional retirement message on his Instagram saying (via Mirror):

“I’m just going to say thank you for the enormous love received. I always dreamed of everything I experienced on this beautiful night. It was probably my last match with this shirt in Argentina. And to be able to say that it was a wonderful night is an understatement."

He continued,

“Thank you, thank you and a thousand times thank you. Now if to congratulate the whole team for the incredible match that was played. A perfect match from all. We continue growing and dreaming together. Let’s go Argentina!”

Di Maria has 121 international caps for Argentina and has scored 24 goals. He won the Copa America with La Albiceleste last year.

