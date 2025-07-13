Juventus plan bid for another Manchester United star after agreeing terms for Jadon Sancho - Reports 

Juventus are reportedly heavily interested in signing Manchester United star Marcus Rashford this summer. They have reportedly already agreed on terms with Jadon Sancho for a potential transfer as well.

The Red Devils are looking for a major rebuild this summer that will see a number of players leave the club. Marcus Rashford is one of them and is training away from the first team as he looks for an exit. He had a falling out with Ruben Amorim and was sent on loan to Aston Villa in January this year.

However, Villa didn't take up the £40 million buy option in his loan deal. As per The Sun, Juventus have now made the Manchester United star their No. 1 target. They are keen to sign him to be ready in time for pre-season. While United are looking for a permanent transfer, they could be open to a loan as well.

Meanwhile, as per TeamTalk, Juventus has already placed a bid worth €10 million plus add-ons for Jadon Sancho this summer. This would be a major loss for the Red Devils, who signed the Englishman from Borussia Dortmund for €85 million in 2021.

Sancho was on loan at Chelsea last summer, but they were unwilling to sign him permanently. They even paid Manchester United a £5 million fee this summer as they didn't sign the winger despite an obligation to buy deal.

Juan Mata shares thoughts on Marcus Rashford's Manchester United exit rumors

Juan Mata, who played for Manchester United from 2014 to 2022, shared the pitch 133 times with Marcus Rashford, combining for 10 goals. In a recent interview, he shared his thoughts on the Englishman's current situation and said:

“I saw his first training (session) with us. I love him. As a kid, I called him ‘the wonderkid’. The way he played was fearless, you could feel he could win a game by himself at any time when he was playing at his best."

“As a Man United fan and as a friend of Marcus, I wish that he can succeed here because it’s his club, his boyhood club. I don’t know what’s going to happen but if he stays and he can actually be happy and enjoy, I think it will be a win-win situation for both the club and him.”

Rashford came through Manchester United's academy and has contributed 138 goals and 77 assists in 426 games for them, winning numerous trophies. He has also been linked with Barcelona, with his contract expiring in 2028.

