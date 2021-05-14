Juventus players choose Andrea Pirlo replacement - Reports

Juventus players have reportedly made their choice of who they think should replace Andrea Pirlo as the club's next manager. Pirlo's job is under immense scrutiny as the club has failed on all fronts this season.

Juventus' nine-year Serie A reign has finally come to an end with Antonio Conte's Inter Milan winning the Scudetto this season. Their UEFA Champions League campaign came to a screeching halt too as Porto got the better of them in the Round of 16. Juventus are currently trying their best to finish in the top four in Serie A to secure Champions League football for next season.

Gattuso: "Pirlo to Juve? He's screwed now ! Not because it's Juve, but because coaching is a difficult job, you have to study a lot, you sleep little. Blessed is he who was able to start with Juventus. " — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) August 8, 2020

The burden of an under-par season will seemingly fall on manager Andrea Pirlo if reports are to be believed. While quite a few managers, including Zinedine Zidane, have been linked with the Juventus job, il Matino (via ilBianconero) claim that Gennaro Gattuso has emerged as a potential option too.

Currently managing Napoli, Gattuso is set to leave the club after falling out with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis. And though Juventus fans might have their reservations regarding Gattuso, the players would welcome him wholeheartedly, the aforementioned report states.

Fiorentina have also emerged as potential suitors for the former AC Milan midfielder.

Andrea Pirlo calm about Juventus future amid speculation

Earlier this month, Andrea Pirlo addressed the speculation surrounding his job at Juventus. The former midfielder claimed he was 'calm' despite being the talk of the town, especially after Juventus' exit from the UEFA Champions League.

"I am fine, I spoke with the owners the other day, which often happens and it is not the first time. We chatted a little about everything. I am calm about my job. I am looking at the present. I am the coach of Juventus and I am happy to be here.

"I am calm and focused on what I must do. I must bring this team to the Champions League and try to win the Coppa Italia. I am so concentrated on this that I do not have time to read the newspapers," Pirlo said.