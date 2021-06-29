Juventus plot move for Euro 2020 star - Reports

Juventus are reportedly considering a move for Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches this summer. The 23-year-old has rejuvenated his career since joining French side Lille in 2019.

Sanches was also one of the standout players at Euro 2020 before Portugal were eliminated from the competition in the Round of 16 by Belgium.

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus are in the market for a midfielder this summer. The Bianconeri will look to undergo a major squad overhaul this summer after enduring a dismal 2020-21 campaign.

The Italian giants sacked Andrea Pirlo at the end of last season and have hired veteran manager Massimiliano Allegri as their new head coach. Allegri is reportedly concerned with Juventus' lack of quality in midfield and will therefore prioritize the signing of a top-quality midfielder this summer.

Juventus have been linked with moves for Paul Pogba and Houssem Aouar in recent months. Recent reports have suggested that the club have now switched their focus to Renato Sanches after the midfielder's impressive performances for Portugal at Euro 2020.

Sanches has endured a rollercoaster career since he burst onto the scene at Euro 2016 with Portugal. He joined Bayern Munich from Benfica that summer in a deal worth €35 million.

After struggling to settle at Bayern Munich in his first season with the club, Sanches was sent out on loan to Swansea City for the 2017-18 season. The youngster was regarded as one of the worst signings of the summer as he endured a difficult campaign in the Premier League.

He returned to Bayern Munich for the 2018-19 campaign, where he became a bit-part player for the Bundesliga giants. Sanches then joined French club Lille in 2019. The Portugal star has managed to rejuvenate his career since joining the French club.

Sanches played a key role in Lille's Ligue 1 triumph last season. His ability to carry the ball through midfield at speed, win back possession and set the tempo of a game has caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs.

Juventus will need to sell some players before signing Renato Sanches

Renato Sanches in action for Portugal at Euro 2020

Juventus will need to sell players such as Aaron Ramsey and Arthur Melo before they can make a move for Renato Sanches. The Italian giants need to raise funds to create space in the squad for new signings.

Renato Sanches' market value is likely to have increased exponentially thanks to his performances at Euro 2020. Lille spent €25 million to sign him from Bayern Munich back in 2019, and are likely to demand a fee in the region of €40 million from Juventus for Sanches.

