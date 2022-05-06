Juventus prepared to enter talks over potential move for PSG winger: Reports

Juventus are reportedly looking into the possibility of signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Angel Di Maria in the summer.

As per Calciomercato.com, Massimiliano Allegri wishes to add an experienced forward to his squad. Additionally, Federico Chiesa is recovering from a long-term injury and Di Maria could act as a temporary replacement. However, the Italian club might still struggle to finance the deal and are reportedly not willing to go over €4-5 million net salary per year.

Juventus are also looking to sign the winger on a one-year deal and are willing to include an option for another year. However, Di Maria needs to be satisfied with the Bianconeri's intentions in order for the potential deal to materialize.

SportsCenter @SC_ESPN Sonrisas de campeones para Leo Messi y Ángel Di María, en la previa de una nueva práctica del PSG. Sonrisas de campeones para Leo Messi y Ángel Di María, en la previa de una nueva práctica del PSG. https://t.co/0m3kndcqBM

The 34-year-old Di Maria is PSG’s highest assist-giver of all time with 117 assists and has scored 91 goals in 292 appearances across all competitions.

A disappointing season for Angel di Maria and PSG

For PSG, the season has been a huge disappointment despite them running away with the Ligue 1 crown. The signing of Lionel Messi and multiple stars last summer was expected to help challenge for the elusive Champions League title. Angel Di Maria would have been delighted with the prospect of playing alongside his compatriot Messi.

However, things have not gone as planned. Di Maria has suffered multiple injuries in the past few months and has not been able to hold on to a starting spot. He has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring three goals and making seven assists.

The Argentine played just 10 minutes in the 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. He has since registered just one start for the Parisian club.

With the kind of talent and the manager PSG have, anything but competing for the title was always going to be termed as a disappointment. As per Marca, Kylian Mbappe is likely to leave this summer. Hence, it'll be interesting to see if the Parisians can find an apt replacement for their talisman.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Will next season be different for Messi at PSG? 🤔 Will next season be different for Messi at PSG? 🤔 https://t.co/WYRfFWCj9P

Regardless, the season that has gone by is bound to be looked at as a huge missed opportunity.

