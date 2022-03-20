Juventus preparing swap deal for Chelsea star Jorginho - Reports 

Juventus are reportedly looking to sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in a swap deal.

According to Tuttomercatoweb (via Juvefc), the Turin giants could offer Adrien Rabiot to the Blues in exchange for Jorginho.

The report states that the Old Lady will look to sell Rabiot if the English giants don't accept the exchange deal. They will then use the funds to sign Jorginho.

Jorginho has one year left on his deal at Stamford Bridge. He has shown no desire to extend his stay at the club, and a return to Serie A could be on the cards.

The 30-year-old has scored 26 goals and provided seven assists in 179 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions.

The former Napoli midfielder had a fine year in 2021, winning the UEFA Champions League with the Blues before claiming the European Championships with Italy in the summer. His performances and achievements for club and country saw him finish third in the Ballon d'Or rankings.

As far as success goes, Rabiot is on the opposite end of the spectrum. Having moved to the Allianz Stadium from PSG on a free transfer in 2019, he came with a growing reputation as one of France's most promising midfielders.

However, the 26-year-old has somewhat failed to live up to the hype, with many believing Juventus should cut ties with him.

Rabiot has six goals and as many assists in 119 appearances for the Bianconeri across all competitions.

Other Premier League midfield options for Juventus to target instead of Chelsea's Jorginho

Juve previously targeted Partey before he moved to north London

Even if Massimiliano Allegri is unable to lure Jorginho to Juventus, he will have other options to consider.

One of those options is Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic. The Serbian may not possess Jorginho's energy, but he has proven experience and can control the midfield well.

The 33-year-old is out of contract with the Red Devils next summer and could be available for a cut-price deal at the end of the season.

The Serie A giants have also been linked with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, having targeted him during his time at Atletico Madrid.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been impressive under Mikel Arteta this season but could command a hefty fee.

