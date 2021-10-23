Juventus plotting bid for Chelsea star 'who would likely welcome move to Turin' - Reports

Juventus are reportedly interested in Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and could look to sign the Spaniard next summer. Kepa is keen to leave the Blues after falling behind Edouard Mendy in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

According to Fichajes, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has grown frustrated with the poor performances of current first-choice keeper Wojciech Szczesny and is keen to sign a new goalkeeper next summer. The Italian giants have identified Kepa as the ideal replacement for Szczesny.

Kepa joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth £70 million, making him the most expensive goalkeeper in football history. The Spaniard has, however, endured a torrid time at Stamford Bridge and has failed to live up to his price tag, making quite a few costly errors.

Chelsea signed Edouard Mendy from Rennes last summer to replace Kepa. The Senegalese shot-stopper has grown into one of the best goalkeepers in Europe during his time with the Blues.

Kepa has made just eight Premier League appearances for Chelsea since the start of last season. The 27-year-old has become a bit-part player at Chelsea and is often used by Thomas Tuchel in cup competitions and the Champions League.

Juventus were desperate to sign Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after the expiration of his contract with AC Milan at the end of last season. The Bianconeri were, however, unable to meet the youngster's wage demands. Donnarumma opted to join French giants PSG.

Chelsea could look to offer Kepa Arrizabalaga plus cash to Juventus in exchange for Paulo Dybala

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has often been linked with a move to the Premier League. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen to sign an attacking midfielder after growing frustrated with the poor performances of Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz.

Chelsea could therefore look to offer Kepa Arrizabalaga plus cash to Juventus in exchange for Paulo Dybala. The Argentine forward was linked with a move to the Blues earlier this year.

Juventus are struggling financially due to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The Italian giants could therefore be forced to sell some of their best players and highest earners.

