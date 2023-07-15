Juventus set to make surprise move for Barcelona star next week - Reports 

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie this summer.

The Ivorian midfielder joined Barca only last summer as a free agent after leaving AC Milan. He started just 16 games across competitions under Xavi Hernandez out of a total of 43 appearances. He contributed three goals and three assists.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Kessie is now one of the priority targets for Juventus this summer. They are set to make a move for him next week.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri are waiting for Paul Pogba's sale to make a formal bid for Kessie. Manager Massimiliano Allegri is very keen on the Ivorian midfielder as they prepare for the 2023-24 campaign.

Kessie also has good experience playing in the Serie A, having made 204 league appearances for the likes of AC Milan and Atalanta. He scored 41 goals and provided 16 assists in the Italian league.

Barcelona are looking for a fee of around €15 million for the Ivory Coast international, which Juventus should be willing to pay.

Kessie is also attracting interest from Saudi Arabia. A potential move to the country could perhaps allow the Blaugrana to gather a bigger fee.

Regardless, Barca are looking to part ways with Kessie and Clement Lenglet to raise some funds and free up their wage bill.

Former Barcelona midfielder close to returning to the club

As per SPORT, Barcelona are close to signing Girona midfielder Oriol Romeu this summer.

The Spanish midfielder came through Barca's youth system before moving to Chelsea in 2011. He spent four years with the Blues before moving to Southampton in 2015. He made 256 appearances for the Saints and joined Girona last summer.

With Sergio Busquets and potentially Franck Kessie's departure, Barcelona manager Xavi is looking to strengthen his midfield this summer. They have already signed Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City and are now close to signing Romeu.

Xavi also admitted that while the club need to sign midfielders, they need to be smart in the market due to financial issues.

"We need to strengthen [at the base] of the midfield but we are in a tricky situation [financially]. We don't have the privilege of being able to sign who we want, so we have to adapt," Xavi said (via Forbes).

Romeu, 31, will cost around €8 million, with his contract with Girona expiring in 2025 but the Blaugrana will try to negotiate it further down.