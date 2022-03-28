Juventus shift attention to Brazilian attacker after being priced out of move for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah - Reports

Juventus are reportedly set to drop their interest in Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and switch focus to Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

According to Gazzetta.it, Juventus will attempt to sign a replacement for Argentine forward Paulo Dybala this summer. The 28-year-old is set to leave the club after the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.

The Bianconeri were reportedly interested in Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has a little over a year left on his contract with the Reds but has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club.

Salah has developed into one of the best players in the world during his time with Jurgen Klopp's side. He has scored 153 goals in 239 appearances for Liverpool and has helped the club win a Premier League title, a Champions League title, and an EFL Cup.

The 29-year-old has scored 28 goals in 36 appearances this season. Liverpool could therefore demand a high transfer fee for the forward.

Juventus are rumored to have dropped their interest in Salah and switched their focus to Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian was expected to become Manchester City's first-choice No. 9 after the departure of Sergio Aguero at the end of last season.

Jesus has, however, been deployed as a right-winger by Pep Guardiola this season. The 24-year-old has made 29 appearances and scored six goals in all competitions for City.

The forward's contract with the reigning Premier League champions is set to expire in 2023. Reports suggest he could seek a move away from the club this summer.

The Turin-based side are going through a transition phase under Massimiliano Allegri. Despite their shock elimination from the Champions League at the round of 16 stage at the hands of Villarreal, the club have shown signs of improvement thanks to their performances in Serie A. They have won four and drawn one of their last five league games.

The club are likely to back Allegri financially during the summer transfer window. Juventus will be keen to make some statement signings to improve their chances of mounting a serious challenge for the Serie A title next season.

Gabriel Jesus' potential move to Juventus could help Manchester City fund their move for Erling Haaland

Gabriel Jesus is behind the likes of Riyadh Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish in the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium. The Brazilian is therefore unlikely to extend his contract with Manchester City.

City are likely to sell the forward this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year. Jesus' potential move to Italian giants Juventus could help Guardiola's side raise the funds required to sign Dortmund star Erling Haaland. As per the Daily Mail, City are eager to sign the Norwegian.

