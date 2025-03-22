Juventus to thwart Manchester United and Arsenal striker hunt with director Cristiano Giuntoli keen on summer deal: Reports

Juventus are reportedly keen on signing Victor Osimhen from Napoli this summer amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United. The Serie A giants are confident of getting the Nigerian star, with director Cristiano Giuntoli leading the chase.

As per a report in Gazzetta, Osimhen is now a top target for Juventus this summer. They claim that the striker is seen as the player the Old Lady must go all-out for as they are not impressed with Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani.

Osinhem has been linked with a move to the Premier League since last summer and the Nigerian star has also admitted that he wants to make the move. He told talkSPORT in 2024:

“Future in the Premier League? Of course I would like to play it one day, for now I have other plans for my career. When the time comes you will know everything.”

Arsenal and Manchester United are leading the race right now with Chelsea also keeping tabs on the striker. The Napoli loanee came close to joining the Blues last summer before the window shut, and had to move on loan to Galatasaray for the 2024/25 season.

Arsenal and Manchester United target will move to the Premier League, claims teammate

Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong was on talkSPORT earlier this week and claimed that Victor Osimhen was set for a Premier League move this summer. He admitted that the Arsenal and Manchester United target is a Chelsea fan and said:

"I know he’s a Chelsea fan, but I also know he’s had talks with all the top teams. It’s up to him what he chooses. He will fit into every team. I know Liverpool have spoken about getting a new striker next season. We will see. I’m also reading, like everyone else is, that he has a clause this summer. When he went to Galatasaray I think it worked out amazingly for him. I couldn’t see him playing there for another season, or anywhere else but the Premier League next season.”

“It’s the part he’s working on the most. His qualities are his tenacity, he’s relentless, he’ll chase down every ball. In the air he’s amazing. You can play the ball up to him and he’ll hold the ball up. If he’s one-on-one in the box, or you cross it in, he’s going to score. He’s direct so I think that’s why he would suit the Premier League," he added.

John Obi Mikel has been pushing Chelsea to sign Victor Osimhen since last year but the Blues have not managed to agree a deal with Napoli. Arsenal and Manchester United are looking to add a striker this summer and see the Nigerian star as the perfect fit for their system.

