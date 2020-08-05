Juventus have a very busy period coming up and are planning on doing a lot of business this transfer window. Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus on 5 August 2020.

Cristian Romero says Juventus is a dream move for him

Romelu Lukaku (left) and Cristian Romero (right)

Juventus had signed Cristian Romero from Genoa but let him stay on at the club for another season on loan. Now Romero is all set to be back in Turin and he has spoken ahead of joining the Bianconeri.

“Juventus is a dream I have always wanted to realize. I will present myself after the Champions League.”

“They’ve (Juventus) decided that they will notify me when I have to show up for training. The decision will be theirs, but next year I will definitely have to play for a place.

“I have a little anxiety, because wearing the black and white shirt is a dream I’ve always wanted to make a reality. Genoa? It was a wonderful experience.

“Playing for the Argentine national team? It is a reward for my efforts.”

Fabio Paratici on Manchester United's shortlist

Fabio Paratici

Manchester United have got Fabio Paratici on their wishlist for the Chief Football Officer role. The Red Devils have gone back and forth on their decision of appointing a new director and have now drawn up a shortlist that includes Fabio Paratici of Juventus.

The other three, as per reports, are

– Fabio Paratici, current Chief Football Officer of Juventus.

– Andrea Berta, current Sporting Director of Atletico Madrid;

– Antero Henrique, former Sporting Director of Porto and Paris Saint Germain;

Antero Henrique is the only one who is without a job right now. Paratici's current contract with Juventus is till 2021 and Manchester United would be able to make him an offer that could prove to be quite convincing in all aspects.

Udinese set €40 million for Rodrigo De Paul

Rodrigo De Paul

Udinese have slapped a €40 million price tag on midfielder Rodrigo De Paul with several Serie A clubs eyeing a move, according to reports. Juventus have been heavily linked with Rodrigo De Paul and they find themselves in a race with AC Milan, Inter Milan and Napoli to sign the 26-year-old.

Udinese had originally signed Rodrigo De Paul from Los Che for €3 million and with 4 top Serie A teams vying to sign him, they are now poised to register a huge profit on the Argentine international.