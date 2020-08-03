Juventus are in for a busy period in the transfer window. They will have to work within budgetary constraints owing to the financial strain caused by the Covid pandemic. Despite all that, Juventus have been linked with several high-profile players this transfer window as well.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus on 3 August 2020.

Juventus and AC Milan on alert as Fiorentina are ready to sell Chiesa

Federico Chiesa

Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has admitted to Sky Italia (via MilanLive) that Federico Chiesa can move this summer as long as the club gets good money for him.

Commisso said,

“I hope he wants to continue with Fiorentina, but if he wants to go I gave him permission, as long as they bring us the money that corresponds to his value.”

The report claims that AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are now expected to ramp up their efforts to try and sign the 22-year-old forward. The asking price is €60 million.

Antonio Conte wants Juventus job

Advertisement

Antonio Conte

According to the latest reports, Antonio Conte has enquired about the possibility of current Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri continuing at the helm beyond this season.

The current Inter Milan manager has reportedly spoken with people from his former club to find out about the current situation and expressed his interest in returning to Turin.

The report further claims that Pablo Nedved and Fabio Paratici wanted Conte to become the manager of Juventus after last season. However, that plan was vetoed by the club ownership. As it stands, they still haven't changed their mind about Conte.

Conte is looking to leave Inter Milan after enraging the club's management by accusing them of providing the team with no protection from the media.

🔵 Antonio Conte likely to leave Inter Milan at the end of the season, according to Sky Italy. The number one choice to replace him is Massimiliano Allegri. — Francesco Porzio (@fraporzio95) August 2, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo hints at Juventus stay

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was the standout performer for Juventus as they clinched a ninth successive Scudetto. Despite being 35-years-old, Ronaldo has remained focussed and has shown no signs of fading into irrelevance so far.

Now the former Real Madrid man has hinted at extending his Juventus stay. Several reports had claimed in between that Ronaldo might be looking for a new challenge after supposedly having run-ins with the manager Maurizio Sarri.

But now Ronaldo has seemingly put all such rumours to bed by posting a photo on Instagram where he says,

"Happy to win the last two of the nine consecutive Serie A titles for Juventus!

"It seems easy but it isn't! Year after year with talent, dedication and hard work you can achieve your goals and be better than before! Let's go for my third."