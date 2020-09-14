Juventus are trying to ramp up their transfer activity as they look to make quite a lot of changes ahead of the upcoming season. The Bianconeri are currently linked with an array of high-profile players and are expected to make quite a few signings over the course of the next few weeks.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 14 September 2020.

Genoa interested in signing Marko Pjaca

Marko Pjaca (right) during his loan spell at Fiorentina

Reports in Italy suggest that Genoa are looking to make a move for 25-year-old Juventus winger Marko Pjaca. Pjaca has spent a major chunk of his career at loan after being sidelined for a long time due to injuries.

Genoa have reportedly already signed the likes of Milan Badelj, Edoardo Goldaniga and Filippo Melegoni and are looking to strengthen further by wrapping up a deal for the Juventus winger.

Pjaca has spent two seasons on loan at Schalke and Fiorentina but struggled to make his presence felt as his career has been blighted by injuries thus far.

Juventus slap price tag on Ramsey with Premier League clubs interested

Aaron Ramsey

West Ham and Crystal Palace are interested in bringing Aaron Ramsey back to the Premier League and have been told that the Welshman will cost anywhere between £23-27.75 million by the Bianconeri.

Ramsey did not have a great debut season at Turin and struggled to make an impression after joining on a free transfer from Arsenal last summer. The report claims that Juventus are now considering cashing in on the midfielder with West Ham and Crystal Palace the favourites to sign him.

Ramsey is likely to want to stay at Juventus and prove himself but if he is to move, then a return to the Premier League looks the most probable of all possible outcomes.

Barcelona pressuring Luis Suarez to leave

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez has been extensively linked with a move to Juventus this transfer window. However, despite several reports suggesting that a deal is close, it now looks like the Uruguayan is waiting to assess his options fully before making a choice now that Atletico Madrid have also registered their interest in signing him.

Spanish publication Sport claims that Luis Suarez has been training away from his Barcelona teammates. Ronald Koeman left him out of the squad for the warm-up match against Gimnastic. Ronald Koeman will reportedly continue to snub him if he does end up staying at Barcelona beyond the transfer window.

Suarez has spoken out on the way he has been treated by the club for whom he has given so much. The Uruguayan international is the club's 3rd top scorer of all time. Suarez has felt annoyed due to the lack of communication and said,

“There has been talk of some names that the president suggested, changes that could be made, but nobody has told me that they want to get rid of me.

"If that is what the club wants it would be nice if the director responsible for these decisions spoke directly with me. It’s better than leaking if I’m one of the players they want to leave. We’ll see what happens.”