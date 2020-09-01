Andrea Pirlo has inherited an ageing squad at Juventus. He is in the middle of a hectic transfer window after being tasked with transforming the side that really struggled towards the end of the 2019-20 season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 1 September 2020.

Juventus confirm signing of Samuel Iling-Junior

Samuel Iling-Junior in action for England u-17

Juventus has now confirmed the signing of Samuel Illing-Junior from Chelsea alongside Felix Nzouango Bikien. The 16-year-old has reportedly been training with Juventus since July and had revealed his intention of leaving Chelsea earlier this week.

Iling-Junior had rejected the chance to sign a professional contract at Chelsea. Samuel Iling Junior has played for the England u-16 and u-17 side and decided to move to Turin after Juventus made clear that they are interested in signing him in May.

Samuel Iling-Junior had wrote a note on Instagram wishing all the best to his former club. He wrote,

‘I’m filled with gratitude at the time and effort put into my development, leading me to where I am today.

‘I would also like to give thanks to the people around me, my family and friends who have consistently supported me.

‘Finally, I’d like to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity and protecting me throughout. This is just the start.

‘I wish Chelsea all the best for the seasons ahead.’

#Under19 | Diamo il benvenuto a due nuovi bianconeri 🙌



Samuel Iling Jr, attaccante inglese classe 2003 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Felix Nzouango Bikien, difensore francese classe 2003 🇫🇷



Benvenuti, ragazzi ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/e9cDSOyYUv — JuventusFC Youth (@JuventusFCYouth) September 1, 2020

Juventus to offer cash+ player in exchange for Hector Bellerin

Hector Bellerin

Juventus director Fabio Paratici has reportedly been in talks with Arsenal over Alexandre Lacazette and Hector Bellerin and is expected to return with a bid for Bellerin. Juventus is set to offer either Daniele Rugani or Cristian Romeri + cash in exchange for the Spanish right-back.

Andrea Pirlo reportedly wants to switch to 3-5-2 system and for that he requires dynamic full-backs. The Old Lady has identified the Arsenal man as the ideal candidate.

Arsenal value Hector Bellerin at around €30 million and Juventus wants to bring down the asking price by offering a player in exchange. Pirlo is currently looking to convert Danilo into a centre-back and as such, Juventus need to expedite the process of finding a new right-back.

Luis Suarez agrees personal terms with Juventus

Luis Suarez

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez had been deemed surplus to requirements by new manager Ronald Koeman and has been linked with an exit for quite a while now. Now, as per Gazzetta dello Sport (via Metro), the Uruguayan has agreed personal terms with Juventus ahead of a move.

Juventus has been looking to find a new strike partner for Cristiano Ronaldo after Andrea Pirlo revealed that the club has decided to terminate Gonzalo Higuain's contract. The report claims that Juventus is ready to match Suarez's wages at Barcelona and that the transfer is expected to happen imminently.