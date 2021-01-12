Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo to help bring former Real Madrid teammate to Juve, Manchester United set price for Paul Pogba and more - 12 January 2021

Juventus could soon bring in some of the biggest stars in world football if things go their way.

Juventus seem to finally be taking off under new manager Andrea Pirlo and registered a 3-1 win over Sassuolo in the weekend to move into the top 4. Andrea Pirlo is keen on bolstering his side and wants to bring in some reinforcements this January transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 12 January 2021.

Sassuolo director confirms Juventus' and AC Milan's interest in Scamacca

Gianluca Scamacca

Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali has revealed in an interview with Media Set that he has held talks with both AC Milan and Juventus over a potential deal for striker Gianluca Scamacca.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews), AC Milan and Juventus have entered the race to sign the young striker who is currently on loan at Genoa. Giovanni Carnevali told Media Set (in quotes carried by SempreMilan):

“Nothing has been decided, Scamacca is on loan to Genoa. There are various requests, but it is part of our policy. He is young, Italian and he must grow.

“If there are conditions important, we will make our assessments. But I think he will remain a Sassuolo player, and that we will not lose him. There is not only Juventus on him. We also talked about Scamacca with Milan last season.”

Advertisement

Manchester United want £75 million for Paul Pogba

Manchester United v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Semi Final

Ever since Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola revealed that the midfielder will leave Manchester United, there has been a lot of speculation around his future. Raiola had said,

"There’s no point beating about the bush. It’s better to speak out clearly, look forward and avoid wasting time to find culprits.Paul is unhappy at Manchester United, he can’t manage to express himself like he wants to and like people expect him to. He needs to change team, he needs a change of scenery.

“He has a contract that will expire in a year and a half, in the summer of 2022, but the best solution for all parties is a transfer in the next window.

The Red Devils recently exercised their option to extend the Frenchman's deal by a year via a clause in his contract which puts stands them in good stead to strike a lucrative deal for him in the summer.

Advertisement

Now that Paris Saint-Germain have also reportedly joined the race to secure his services, Manchester United have slapped a £75 million price tag on Paul Pogba, according to Express.

Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in signing him.

🗣 Fernandes on Pogba:



"When I arrived, he was injured. I saw him recovering and training on the pitch away from us. He was calling me sometimes and said: I'm seeing the games, I'm seeing your movement, don't worry. When I'm fit, I will show you that I can find you."



🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/vHNQGCIS1g — JoshGI 🇾🇪 (@JoshGI97) January 9, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo to help Juventus sign Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo during their time together at Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos is yet to reach an agreement with Real Madrid over a contract extension. Juventus are one of the sides that are keeping tabs on his situation and are considering making a swoop for him.

According to Fichajes.net, Juventus have been informed of the possibility that Ramos might not extend his contract at Real Madrid. The report claims that Cristiano Ronaldo has recommended Sergio Ramos to Juventus.

Advertisement

The duo shared a good relationship during their time together at Real Madrid. According to the report, Juventus view Ramos as a player who comes with a great deal of experience and can help them end their Champions League drought.

It is further claimed that Ronaldo will play a huge part in luring him to Turin.