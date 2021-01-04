Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo to help Juve sign Real Madrid star, Pirlo urges board to sign Chelsea star this month- 4 January 2021

Juventus are looking to bring in some major reinforcements this January transfer window.

Juventus registered a comfortable 4-1 win over Udinese thanks to a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo and a goal apiece from Federico Chiesa and Paulo Dybala. The club is braced for a hectic month as we take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 4 January 2021.

Juventus ready to sell Dybala if he refuses their next contract offer

Juventus are currently preparing a new contract offer for Paulo Dybala. If the Argentine refuses to put pen to paper on the new deal, then the Bianconeri will sell him, according to Football Italia.

Dybala has been one of Juventus' best players since joining in 2015 but has fallen out of favour under Andrea Pirlo. Dybala has struggled for form this season and his contract situation has made things further complicated.

Dybala's current contract will expire in the summer of 2022 and if he doesn't sign a new deal, then the 2021 summer transfer window will be the last chance for Juventus to cash in on him.

Andrea Pirlo urges Juventus to sign Olivier Giroud

Andrea Pirlo has urged Juventus to sign Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud this January transfer window, according to Metro. Olivier Giroud was unsettled at Chelsea in the early part of the season after falling below Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner in the pecking order.

However, he hit form in November and has now scored eight goals from his last nine appearances. Frank Lampard wants the Frenchman to stay at the club but France national team coach Didier Deschamps has warned Giroud that he will need to get more playing time under his belt ahead of the European championship.

Pirlo has also gone vocal about his desire to sign Giroud. Speaking to DAZN on whether they are likely to make a move for Olivier Giroud, the Juventus manager said:

‘He’d be handy. We already discussed with the club what we want to do and if there are any opportunities. Maybe a striker who can rotate with our strikers.’

Cristiano Ronaldo to help Juventus to lure Marcelo

Real Madrid will be looking to rebuild in the next summer transfer window. They will try to bring in new world-class players while also clearing some of the deadwood from their squad. Marcelo is one of the players who is set to be axed.

Now, as per Calciomercato, Juventus are keen on bringing him to Turin and Cristiano Ronaldo will help them pull off a deal. Ronaldo and Marcelo struck up a great friendship while at Real Madrid and the duo was excellent down the left flank for Los Blancos.

Ronaldo wants to replicate that at Juventus and with Zinedine Zidane resigned to letting Marcelo leave, his departure is set to be a polite affair.