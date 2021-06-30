Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo replacements lined up, Bianconeri interested in Arsenal star and more | 29th June, 2021

Juventus are gearing up for the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer and have already shortlisted players who they think can replace the Portuguese superstar at the club.

Elsewhere, the Bianconeri are ready to hijack one of their rivals' deals for an Arsenal star as Massimiliano Allegri looks to improve his midfield this summer.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 29th June, 2021.

Juventus identify replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal at Euro 2020

Juventus have reportedly made a shortlist of players they believe can replace Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The forward has been touted to leave the club this summer and the Bianconeri will need a prolific forward to replace him.

According to Tutto Sport, via Marca, Juventus are weighing up all possibilities this summer, but have made it a priority to sign a striker whether Ronaldo leaves or stays.

The report states that the Italian giants will look for a younger striker if the Portugal superstar decides to stay, while looking for a more established striker if he decides to part ways with the club. Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, PSG's Mauro Icardi and Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic have reportedly been shortlisted by the club as potential players to replace Ronaldo if he leaves this summer.

Juventus ready to hijack Roma deal for Granit Xhaka

Xhaka is currently captaining Switzerland at Euro 2020

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Granit Xhaka and are ready to swoop in for the midfielder following his impressive performance at Euro 2020.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have identified Xhaka as a possible alternative for Manuel Locatelli. The Bianconeri are currently locked in negotiations with Sassuolo over a move for the Italian midfielder, but have lined up the Arsenal man in case those negotiations fall through.

Xhaka is reportedly on the verge of joining Roma, having already agreed personal terms with the club. All that is left is for the Giallorossi to agree upon a transfer fee for the midfielder.

Everton weighing up move for Merih Demiral

Demiral (left) in action for Turkey at Euro 2020

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Juventus defender Merih Demiral this summer. The 23-year old is set to leave the club after finding playing-time hard to come by.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus is prepared to let Demiral leave this summer, but have put a €40 million pricetag on the defender.

It remains to be seen whether Everton will be willing to pay such a hefty price for the 23-year old.

