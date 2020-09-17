Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Edin Dzeko ready to sign deal with Juve, Luis Suarez arrives in Italy ahead of move: 17 September 2020

Juventus are looking to make some additions to their side before the transfer window is over. Andrea Pirlo has admitted that there are a few positions that he wants to bring reinforcements to and therefore, we're expecting Juventus to have a busy few weeks ahead of them.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 17 September 2020.

Juventus accept offer from Genoa to send Marko Pjaca on loan

Marko Pjaca

Marko Pjaca reportedly has offers from Hellas Verona and Genoa this transfer window. However, the 25-year-old is yet to make a decision on his future. According to a La Gazzetta Dello Sport report, Juventus have agreed a loan deal with Genoa but the player is yet to decide whether he wants to move.

Pjaca's career has been blighted by injuries and has served loan spells at the likes of Anderlecht, FC Schalke or Fiorentina but none of these teams decided to make his loan move permanent.

Pjaca returned from his latest loan spell at Anderlecht and has been training with his Juventus teammates. He is hoping to prove himself and win his way into the team while Hellas Verona and Genoa are in a battle to sign him on a loan deal.

Edin Dzeko deal on the cards as Milik to Roma inches closer

Edin Dzeko

Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Arkadiusz Milik's proposed move to AS Roma is getting closer. The Napoli striker is currently in conversation with his agent to reach a final agreement on personal terms. He is reportedly set to sign a 5-year contract with Roma.

Romano adds that if Milik's deal goes through then Edin Dzeko will move to Juventus. He claims that Dzeko is waiting to sign his contract at Juventus.

Arkadiusz Milik is getting closer to AS Roma. He’s talking with his agent to reach final agreement on personal terms on next hours [5 years contract].



If Milik will join AS Roma, Edin Dzeko will be the new Juventus striker. Edin is ready to sign. 🔴 @DiMarzio @SkySport https://t.co/7u9Jn6ElcP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2020

Luis Suarez touches down in Italy

Luis Suarez

Despite several reports suggesting that Luis Suarez had pulled a 180 on his Juventus move, he has now landed in Perugia to reportedly take his Italian language examination.

Suarez attended training with his Barcelona teammates in the morning before boarding a private flight to Perugia. Suarez has to pass the Italian language examination in order to attain dual citizenship and only then will he be able to play in the Serie A for Juventus.

However, speaking to the press after their 3-1 win over Girona, Ronald Koeman suggested that the Uruguayan could continue to be at Barcelona. He said,

"I've spoken to him about his future.

"We are waiting to see whether or not he leaves, we still don't know.

Meanwhile, another report has now emerged which claims that Suarez has passed the Italian test.