Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Fiorentina want Juve defender in exchange for Chiesa, Bianconeri planning swap deal for French midfielder and more: 1 October 2020

Juventus have made some big moves this transfer window already but they continue to be linked with a couple of big stars. Andrea Pirlo is looking to bolster his attack even further before the transfer window closes.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 1 October 2020.

Douglas Costa rejects Manchester United move

Douglas Costa

Douglas Costa has reportedly rejected a move to Manchester United as he looks to stay in Turin and fight for his place, according to reports. The Red Devils continue to frustrate fans by not making any more quality additions after Donny van de Beek and had earmarked Costa as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.

However, Costa rejected United's approach as he wants to stay in Turin and fight for his place in Andrea Pirlo's side. The report claims that Manchester United have no chance of signing Costa this transfer window.

Juventus hold talks with Lyon over a swap deal for Houssem Aouar

Houssem Aouar

Arsenal remain confident about striking a deal for Olympique Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar despite Juventus remaining keen on pulling off a swap deal for the youngster.

Juventus do not have the funds to match Aouar's €50 million valuation and as such, they have reportedly held talks over a swap deal for Aouar.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said,

"Yesterday by another top journalist in my opinion, who is Mohamed Bouhafsi had the news about Juventus asking about Aouar. He is always right and yes there was contact directly between Juventus and Lyon on last days.

"Juventus were trying to propose some players as they can't spend €50million in this moment to sign Aouar. It was a complicated contact and Juventus are denying the possibility of signing Aouar. As we said right now there is no agreement for Aouar to Juventus,

Fiorentina want Merih Demiral in exchange for Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa

Juventus are looking to sign off on this edition of the summer transfer window by signing Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina. However, it's not going to be an easy task for Andrea Pirlo and co. as they are short on funds and have to release more players before they can sign any new ones.

As per reports, Juventus offered Daniele Rugani and Mattia De Sciglio to Fiorentina in exchange for Federico Chiesa. However, Fiorentina are not interested in those players and have asked for promising young defender Merih Demiral to be included in any deal for Chiesa.

Fiorentina are open to selling Chiesa and Rocco Commisso is now allowing clubs to hold talks with the player with Manchester United and AC Milan also keeping tabs on the 22-year-old.