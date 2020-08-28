Juventus is in the middle of a very busy transfer window. New manager Andrea Pirlo is looking to inject some youth into an otherwise ageing unit and as such, Juventus has been linked with a multitude of high-profile players over the course of the past few weeks.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 28 August 2020.

Juventus unlikely to sign Hector Bellerin because of asking price

Hector Bellerin

Juventus have to sell a lot of players to furnish funds to be invested in the transfer window. As that has not been happening like they would have wanted it to, they are a bit starved for funds to invest on fresh signings at the moment.

Andrea Pirlo had identified Hector Bellerin as one of his priority signings. Arsenal and Juventus have reportedly initiated talks to discuss a potential deal. However, the Gunners want €30 million for the Spaniard and this could cause Juventus to look elsewhere.

Juventus are close to signing Weston McKennie from Schalke and without new sales, they will find it hard to meet Arsenal's valuation of Bellerin. The Bianconeri have also been keeping tabs on Ajax's Sergino Dest who provides a cheaper option.

Juventus have identified Hector Bellerin as their primary target at right-back as newly-minted boss aims to overhaul his squad massively.



Arsenal will demand upwards of €30m (£27m) for the 25-year-old, whose contract expires in 2023.



[Corriere dello Sport] pic.twitter.com/EAO6HGtd7U — ARSENAL (@tomgunner14) August 27, 2020

Advertisement

Luis Suarez offered to Juventus

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez is all set to be offloaded by Barcelona this transfer window. Now as per the latest report, the Uruguayan striker has been offered to the Serie A champions.

Andrea Pirlo had confirmed earlier that the club has decided to terminate Gonzalo Higuain's contract and as such, they are looking to find a new strike partner for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronald Koeman does not see Luis Suarez playing any part in his plans. Suarez spoke to El Pais about a potential Barcelona exit. He said,

“There is talk of some names that the president gave, of changes that can be made, but nobody told me that they want to do without me,”

“If this is the desire of the club, it would be good if the person in charge speaks directly to me. I've been at Barca for six years, enough time to say what they think. It's better to tell me if I am one of the ones that they want out. It remains to be seen.

“I also want the best for the club and my plan today is to continue, but if the club thinks that I am expendable, I have no problem speaking with those who decide.

“[I want to stay], as long as I am counted on, I want to continue contributing as much as I can. I have felt the support of the fans since I arrived and that also gives me a lot of strength to continue.”

Juventus are considering signing Luis Suarez, sources close to the deal have told Goal 👀 pic.twitter.com/JyLdN6Obz7 — Goal (@goal) August 27, 2020

Juventus agree deal for Houssem Aouar

Houssem Aouar

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Momblano, Juventus have already agreed a deal for Olympique Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar. The Bianconeri have been looking to find some young midfielders to bolster their midfield that largely consists of veterans.

Juventus has been linked with Aouar for a while and Olympique Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas even said that he wishes for Juventus to sign the 22-year-old Frenchman who just recently received his first call-up to the French international squad.