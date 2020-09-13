Andrea Pirlo has just overseen Juventus' first pre-season friendly today and they registered a 5-0 win over Novara. With Serie A action all set to return next week, Juventus have a lot of business to focus on away from the pitch as they look to rejuvenate the side for the upcoming season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 13 September 2020.

Manchester United on alert as Juventus put Douglas Costa on sale

Douglas Costa

Juventus have decided to put Brazilian winger Douglas Costa on sale, according to reports. The Bianconeri have decided to cash in on the 29-year-old whose physical problems have forced him to spend a lot of time on the sidelines of late.

Manchester United have been credited with an interest in Douglas Costa and could make a move for him should their pursuit of Jadon Sancho not prove to be fruitful.

The report claims that though the Red Devils have registered an interest in Costa, more persistent interest has come from clubs in the UAE. However, Douglas Costa does not want to leave Juventus and is keen on proving himself under Andrea Pirlo.

Andrea Pirlo confirms he wants to sign a new striker

Juventus have been linked with Luis Suarez

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia after Juventus' 5-0 win against Novaro in a pre-season friendly match, Andrea Pirlo confirmed that he is looking to sign a new striker. Juventus have been extensively linked with Barcelona striker Luis Suarez and reports suggest that a deal is close.

In response to the question about Juventus' interest in strikers like Suarez, Dzeko and Moise Kean, Pirlo said,

“Yes, I need the striker as soon as possible, but the transfer market is long and closes on 5 October. ”

Pirlo: "Yes, I need the striker as soon as possible, but the transfer market is long and closes on 5 October." [@juventusfans] — Juventus News - Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) September 13, 2020

Juventus have an agreement for a swap deal to sign Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara

Bayern Munich wantaway midfielder Thiago Alcantara has a new potential suitor in Juventus. As per reports, the Bianconeri are now looking to arrange a player swap deal that could see Brazilian winger Douglas Costa make a return to Bayern Munich.

The report claims that Bayern and Juventus could already have an agreement in terms of valuation of the players as both of them are rated at €30 million. Pirlo is looking to deviate from the 4-3-3 setup that Maurizio Sarri and as such has no space for Douglas Costa in his plans.

Other reports emerging from elsewhere have suggested that Liverpool remain favourites to sign Thiago with Manchester United also keeping tabs on the situation. Both the Premier League giants are reportedly waiting to launch a bid towards the closing stages of the transfer window so as to strike a cut-price deal for Thiago.