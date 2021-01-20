Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve can sign Sassuolo striker on one condition, Bianconeri to offer Bernardeschi in exchange for Bundesliga striker and more- 20 January 2021

Juventus' pursuit of a striker could end soon but only if they decide to make a compromise.

Juventus' 2-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan could prove to be quite detrimental to their chances of winning a 10th consecutive Serie A title. Andrea Pirlo remains keen on bolstering his side before the January transfer window draws to a close.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 20 January 2021.

Juventus in three-way race to sign Hector Bellerin

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are interested in signing Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin. Following the departure of Aaron Ramsey, Hector Bellerin is the longest serving member at the club right now.

As per reports, Barcelona are keen on bringing him back to the Camp Nou. However, they will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain as well. PSG currently deploy Alessandro Florenzi at right-back. Florenzi is on loan from Roma and will return to his club in the summer.

Juventus have been using winger Juan Cuadrado at right-back and though he has been doing a decent job there, the Colombian international is 32-years-old and not getting any younger.

Arsenal currently have Cedric Soares as a backup for Bellerin and could be open to selling the Spaniard in the summer. Having three European giants monitoring him will definitely drive his transfer fee up.

Juventus to offer Bernardeschi in exchange for Krzysztof Piatek

As per Corriere di Torino via TuttoMercatoWeb, Juventus are keen on swapping out-of-favour winger Federcio Bernardeschi for Hertha Berlin striker Krzysztof Piatek. Juventus have been scouring the transfer market for strikers and they have taken a look at unsettled strikers of various profiles.

Piatek is one of those players and Juventus want a swap deal which will see Bernardeschi going the other way. However, Bernardeschi is reportedly not very keen on joining the Bundesliga.

Piatek enjoyed a great outing in the 2018-19 Serie A season, scoring 22 goals from 37 appearances with Genoa and AC Milan. However, he hasn't hit that form again and thus, Hertha Berlin is expected to be open to selling him.

Juventus can sign Scamacca on one condition

Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca is currently on loan at Genoa. He is one of the strikers that Juventus want to bring in as a backup to Alvaro Morata. Sassuolo is reportedly open to selling him this month and are in fact, more than happy to do business with Juventus.

As per Calciomercato, Sassuolo have now informed Juventus how much Scamacca will cost them. The Old Lady are looking to sign Scamacca on a two-year loan. However, Sassuolo want Juventus to add an obligation to buy him for €20 million at the end of the loan spell.

If Juventus are not willing to do this, then Sassuolo will be happy to let Scamacca spend the rest of the season at Genoa.