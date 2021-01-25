Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve close to pulling off swap deal for Marseille forward, Bianconeri interested in signing Bayern Munich forward and more- 25 January 2021

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Juventus are all set to sign a forward as part of a swap deal in the coming days.

Juventus are looking to bolster their side as they pursue a 10th straight Serie A title. They have been actively scouring the market for players who can come in and boost their chances of climbing to the top of the table immediately.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 25 January.

Merih Demiral set to leave Juventus at the end of the season

According to Calciomercato (via Tuttojuve), young Juventus defender Merih Demiral does not want to remain in Turin as a backup defender and is seeking an exit. He wants to be a first-team starter but is currently the fourth-choice centre-back at Juventus behind Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs De Ligt.

Demiral will see how the next six months pan out and if the Bianconeri do not give him more chances, he will leave the club in the summer, the report claims. Juventus want to keep him and view him and De Ligt as the future centre-back partnership at the club.

However, if the player's mind is made up and they receive a good offer, the Old Lady will let him leave in the summer.

Bayern Munich's Joshua Zirkee now a transfer target for Juventus

Juventus have now registered an interest in Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee as they look to reinforce their frontline, according to CalcioMercato. 19-year-old Zirkzee is one of the most promising teenagers in the Bundesliga but he will need to bide his time if he is to lead the Bayern frontline because of a certain Robert Lewandowski.

Juventus have reportedly been looking to bring in a backup striker to Alvaro Morata. They would prefer a young player who wouldn't mind being an understudy to the Spanish striker.

Juventus close to signing Marseille forward Marley Ake

Manchester City v Olympique de Marseille: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Juventus are close to swapping Franco Tongya for Olympique Marseille forward Marley Ake. Ake became a part of the Marseille senior team just this season and has featured 14 times for the Ligue 1 outfit though all his appearances have been off the bench.

18-year-old midfielder Franco Tongya, who is yet to break into Juventus' first-team, will go the opposite way and join Olympique Marseille. Marley Ake likes to operate down the left flank but he has also been deployed as a striker on occasion.