Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve dealt major blow in Paul Pogba pursuit, Roma hijack Bianconeri's move for top transfer target and more: 22 January 2021

Juventus have been dealt two major blows as we move towards the final week of the January transfer window.

Juventus are fifth on the Serie A table after losing their weekend game against Inter Milan. Andrea Pirlo is looking to bring in reinforcements to bolster his squad as the Bianconeri chase a tenth consecutive Serie A title.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 22 January 2021.

Juventus looking to sign Otavio from Porto FC

Otavio battles for possession with Bernardo Silva of Manchester City

Juventus are in a three-way race with AC Milan and Inter Milan to sign FC Porto midfielder Otavio, according to Calciomercato. Otavio is set to become a free-agent at the end of the season as he looks to run down his contract at the club.

The Bianconeri have a reputation for striking great deals in the free-agent market and the 25-year-old attacking midfielder is the latest player that has entered their radar. Otavio is now set to reach his peak years and wants to move on to a bigger club and is not looking to extend his contract with the Portuguese side.

Both AC Milan and Inter Milan have registered their interest in the player as well.

Bryan Reynolds close to Roma switch as Juventus move collapses

Advertisement

Bryan Reynolds

Bryan Reynolds had reportedly come close to securing a switch to Juventus. It was suggested that the FC Dallas fullback was set to join Benevento on loan till the end of the season prior to moving to Juventus.

However, according to Goal, Bryan Reynolds is now close to joining AS Roma after the Serie A outfit offered FC Dallas €8 million. They have reportedly also offered Reynolds a contract worth €800,000 per season.

The Giallorossi have, in fact, moved ahead of Juventus in the race to secure the 19-year-old's signature as Juventus have decided against matching the bid that Roma have made.

Bryan Reynolds from Dallas FC to AsRoma for €7M. The deal is done. @SkySport #Transfers pic.twitter.com/UzWl0I2tSY — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) January 21, 2021

Advertisement

Paul Pogba happy at Manchester United

Fulham v Manchester United - Premier League

Super agent Mino Raiola's had recently said that his client Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United in the summer. However, according to Calciomercato, things have turned around for the Frenchman at Old Trafford and he is now enjoying life at Manchester United.

Paul Pogba has been Manchester United's best player over the past month and his performances have greatly helped improve the relationship between him and the club.

His current contract will end in the summer of 2022 but as per the report, Manchester United are growing confident that Pogba will sign a new deal.