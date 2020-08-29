Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve enter race to sign Lionel Messi, Bianconeri reject offers for trio and more: 29 August 2020

Juventus is going through a period punctuated by heavy changes and it's set to remain that way over the course of the next few weeks. New manager Andrea Pirlo has been tasked with revitalizing an ageing squad ahead of the next season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 29 August 2020.

Atletico Madrid to battle Juventus for Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez has reportedly been told that he has no future at Barcelona and several teams are lining up to sign him. Now Atletico Madrid has entered the race to sign the Uruguayan.

Juventus is looking to find a new striker now that Gonzalo Higuain is set to depart the club. The Bianconeri is well aware of their need to strengthen ahead of the next season and are preparing to make some big signings before this transfer window runs its course.

Atletico Madrid have joined the race to sign Luis Suarez, reports AS 👀 pic.twitter.com/ShOta8r1dw — Goal (@goal) August 29, 2020

Juventus rejects offers for De Ligt, Bentancur and Demiral

Matthijs De Ligt

Juventus is looking to offload several of their players in order to make way for fresh ones. However, there are some players they will not part with. According to reports, Juventus received offers from Manchester City, Everton, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United for three players but have rejected all of them.

Manchester City approached Juventus to enquire about Matthijs De Ligt and the Cityzens were prepared to match the amount the Bianconeri paid to secure the former Ajax man's services last summer. However, Juventus rebuffed it.

Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester United have all made enquiries about Rodrigo Bentancur but Juventus sees the 23-year-old as a crucial player for the future and are not looking to part with him.

Finally, Everton, Wolverhampton and Leicester City asked about Merih Demiral but Juventus has given them 'no' for an answer.

Juventus make contact for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Juventus has reportedly made contact with Lionel Messi as the Barcelona man looks set to depart the club before the commencement of the next season. The Old Lady wants to lure Messi to Turin and have him form a strike partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Serie A champions have been on the lookout for a new strike partner for the Portuguese after deciding to terminate Gonzalo Higuain's contract at the club. Andrea Pirlo wants to see the dream pairing of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at Turin next season.

Juventus has reportedly got in touch with Messi's father to sound out the possibility of a potential deal. The report adds that Manchester City remain frontrunners to sign the Argentine at the moment.