Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve to hijack Manchester United's move for Brazilian star, Premier League youngster inches closer to joining Bianconeri and more: 26 September 2020

Juventus may have already made some quality additions to their side already this transfer window and have offloaded a few of their ageing players but that doesn't mean that they are done with their transfer activity at all. The Bianconeri continue to be linked with some big players and there's no telling what will unfold over the course of the next couple of weeks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 26 September 2020.

Luca Pellegrini joins Genoa on a season-long loan

After it looked like Pellegrini might finally get his due in a Juventus t-shirt, the club has now confirmed that the young left-back has been sent on a season-long loan to Genoa.

This is the second straight season for which Luca Pellegrini has been sent on loan after spending the 2019-20 season at Cagliari. However, going by the reactions to Juventus' announcement of the loan deal on Twitter, the decision to sent Pellegrini on loan once again hasn't exactly gone down well with the fanbase.

Mino Raiola trying to engineer a Juventus return for Moise Kean

Moise Kean

Super agent Mino Raiola is reportedly working on bringing his client back to Juventus from Everton. Andrea Pirlo has been looking to add younger players to his ageing Juventus squad and they look set to make more additions to their frontline despite having already signed Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid on a loan deal.

Moise Kean has failed to impress after joining Everton in a deal worth £30 million last summer. The 20-year-old managed to score just two goals in his debut season for the Toffees. The report adds that the Bianconeri are looking to sign him on a loan deal and have earmarked him as their 'most concrete' striker option.

Juventus looking to hijack Manchester United's move for Alex Telles

Porto left-back Alex Telles

According to the Daily Record Podcast, Juventus are looking to take advantage of Manchester United's hesitation and are trying to sign Alex Telles from Porto. The left-back who is in the final year of his contract with Porto has been closely linked with a move to Manchester United.

The report claims that the Red Devils are not willing to match Porto's asking price for the 27-year-old after agreeing personal terms with the player. Juventus are on the lookout for a new left-back after losing Alex Sandro to injury.

Luca Pellegrini has been sent on loan and as such, Andrea Pirlo is running short on options.