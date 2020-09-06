Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve identify €36 million star as Luis Suarez alternative, Bianconeri looking to pull off yet another free transfer and more: 6 September 2020

Juventus are in the middle of a very busy transfer window. New manager Andrea Pirlo is looking to infuse some youth into an otherwise ageing unit and as such, the Bianconeri have been linked with a multitude of high-profile players over the course of the past few weeks.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 6 September 2020.

Luis Suarez furious with Barcelona

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez is reportedly furious with the way that Barcelona have treated him and 'thrown him out of the club'. The Barcelona striker has been strongly linked with an exit and as per several reports, he is inching closer to joining Juventus.

Fabrizio Romano claims in an article for Calcio Mercato that the Uruguayan is furious with the way Barcelona have treated him after he gave the club so much. As such, he is not willing to part with any of the money that is coming his way in the manner of a severance package.

Romano adds that the issues regarding Suarez's EU passport is not deemed as an impediment by his lawyers or entourage as they believe that it can be sorted out quite easily ahead of moving to Juventus.

Suarez has reportedly agreed terms with Juventus but has to now discuss the intricacies involved with terminating his contract with Barcelona.

❗NEWS❗



⚠️ Luis #Suarez is furious with #Barcelona. He feels he has suddenly been shown the exit door by the club, to whom he has given everything, in the worst possible way. #Juventus continues to work on him.#FCB #Transfers 🇺🇾🔜⚪⚫



Via: @FabrizioRomano @cmdotcom pic.twitter.com/NI6HeAq30S — BarcaBuzz (@Barca_Buzz) September 6, 2020

Juventus linked with Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani

Juventus are actively looking to bolster their attack after deciding to terminate ageing striker Gonzalo Higuain's contract. They have now reportedly cooled their interest in Edin Dzeko as a deal looks elusive and are now shifting their focus to free agent Edinson Cavani.

Di Marzio has reported that Roma have blocked any move for Dzeko. As such, Cavani is one of the options that Juventus have. Cavani has finished contract at Paris Saint-Germain and has been closely linked with Brazilian side Gremio.

Juventus eyeing Alvaro Morata as Luis Suarez alternative

Alvaro Morata

Though they have reportedly agreed personal terms with Luis Suarez, Juventus are yet to seal the deal owing to a number of reasons and there is a possibility that a deal might not happen. As such, they are now looking to line up alternatives and Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata reportedly tops the list.

Suarez will first need to agree to a severance package with Barcelona and in addition to that, he will also need to pass an Italian language test and 'resolve a few bureaucratic details' with regards to his passport.

Morata has spent two successful years on loan at Juventus and the Old Lady will be ready to offer the likes of Bernardeschi, Ramsey or Douglas Costa in exchange for the services of the 27-year-old.