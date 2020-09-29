Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve's top target asks to leave club, Lazio reject Bianconeri's offer for forward and more: 29 September 2020

Juventus have made some big moves this transfer window already but they continue to be linked with a couple of big stars. Andrea Pirlo is looking to bolster his attack even further before the transfer window closes.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 29 September 2020.

Valencia attempt to sign Daniele Rugani

Daniele Rugani

Spanish side Valencia are looking for a new defender and have registered an interest in Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. Rugani has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus and is seeking an exit before the end of the transfer window.

DiMarzio claims that Valencia want to sign Rugani on a season-long loan deal. However, Juventus prefer a straight sale as they are looking to furnish funds owing to the financial state they find themselves in owing to the Covid pandemic.

Valencia join a long list of admirers of the 26-year-old centre-back. West Ham United, Fulham, Stade Rennais and Sevilla are all keeping tabs on him.

Lazio reject Juventus offer for Joaquin Correa

Joaquin Correa

Juventus' offer to sign Joaquin Correa on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy for €50 million has been rejected by Lazio, as per reports. Andrea Pirlo is looking to add more young players to his squad and has turned to the 26-year-old.

Juventus want to sign Correa on a 2-year loan deal with an obligation to buy at the end of the loan period. It is not clear whether Juventus are looking to sell the Argentinian.

Correa joined Lazio from Sevilla in 2018 for a sum of €16 million and scored 10 goals from 35 appearances in the 2019-20 season.

Federico Chiesa asks to leave Fiorentina

Federico Chiesa

Juventus are now well placed to land their chief transfer target Federico Chiesa after the winger has asked his club to let him leave before the end of the transfer window. Juventus and AC Milan are actively pursuing the 22-year-old.

As Chiesa has now put in a transfer request, Rocco Commisso is expected to allow the youngster to hold talks with potential suitors. Juventus are expected to make an offer quite soon as AC Milan are currently not in a position to match Chiesa's price tag.

Commisso said,

“With Chiesa anything can happen, we’ll see in the next week."