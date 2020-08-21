Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve set to sign Arsenal defender in swap deal, Andrea Pirlo wants to sign Roma star and more: 21 August 2020

After relieving coach Maurizio Sarri of his duties and appointing Andrea Pirlo as the new Juventus manager, the Bianconeri are looking to revitalize an ageing squad by investing wisely in the transfer window. Juventus have been linked with an array of players and they are surely in for a busy period.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 21 August 2020.

Raul Jimenez tipped to snub Manchester United and join Juventus

Raul Jimenez

Manchester United and Juventus have been keeping tabs on Wolverhampton Wanderers' striker Raul Jimenez but now Fabio Capello thinks Jimenez could snub United to move to Turin with Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly being the decisive factor.

Wolves failed to qualify for Europe and as such, Jimenez is expected to move on. And according to former England manager Fabio Capello, Cristiano Ronaldo could prove to be the main factor in Raul Jimenez's decision.

Capello said,

"He is a great player who has lots of talent, ideal to play alongside Ronaldo,"

"Because Cristiano has been missing a [Karim] Benzema at Juventus, that could be Raul."

"Juve's problem is that they have to sell players and loan others out in order to go back into the market,"

Juventus close to swapping Daniele Rugani for Bellerin

Hector Bellerin

Juventus are looking to engineer a player swap deal involving defenders Daniele Rugani and Hector Bellerin, according to reports. The report claims that Juventus and Arsenal are in talks to seal a direct player swap with both players being valued at €25 million.

The report claims that both Daniele Rugani and Hector Bellerin have both consented to the deal. The teams have to now reach an agreement with the players over their contract and wages. Hector Bellerin is reportedly ready to move to Turin unless Barcelona show up with an offer.

Andrea Pirlo wants Juventus to sign Edin Dzeko

Edin Dzeko

The Bianconeri have been on the lookout for a new striking partner for Cristiano Ronaldo. Edin Dzeko has been a consistent performer for AS Roma over the past few years and now as per reports, Andrea Pirlo wants to sign him up to be Ronaldo's new strike partner.

The report claims that Pirlo has placed Dzeko on top of his wishlist. However, Dzeko does not fit the profile of the player that Juventus should be looking for. They already have an ageing squad and at the age of 34, it's hard to tell how much longer Edin Dzeko can go on for before his age catches up with him.

Dzeko won't come for cheap either. As such, the likelihood of anything other than a swap deal happening is rather small.