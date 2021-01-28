Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve sign Olympique Marseille winger, Bianconeri re-ignite interest in Lyon midfielder and more: 28 January 2021

Juventus have signed a promising youngster from the Ligue 1 today in a swap deal.

Juventus have finally made a signing of note in the January transfer window. With only a few days remaining before the winter transfer window draws to a close and we won't be surprised if the Bianconeri further bolster their squad.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 28 January 2021.

Andrea Pirlo says Fagioli can be a regista

Juventus youngster Nicolo Fagioli impressed in his competitive debut against SPAL in last night's Coppa Italia. Andrea Pirlo's men registered a 4-0 win and the boss was all praise for the 19-year-old.

Pirlo believes that Fagioli has shades of himself and was all praise for the youngster after the game. Pirlo said:

“Fagioli? He is a very interesting guy who has been training with us for some time. He can be a regista because he understands how to read the game, that could be his role in the future.

“He has a great vision of the game, a good technique. We're taking it slow with him, we don't want to give him too much responsibility, but tonight he played a great game.”

Houssem Aouar re-enters Juventus' radar

Olympique Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has been heavily linked with a couple of European giants in the past namely, Arsenal and Juventus. However, of late, it is Arsenal's name that has been heard more prominently.

According to Sky Sport (via ilBianconero), the French midfielder who is almost certain to leave Olympique Lyon in the summer could yet go to Turin as Juventus remain open to signing him.

Aouar has remained a target and is reportedly a name that has lingered in Fabio Paratici and co.'s discussions.

Juventus swap Franco Tongya for Marley Ake

Juventus have finalized the signing of Marley Ake from Olympique Marseille in exchange for Franco Tongya. Ake underwent a successful medical on Wednesday and has now signed a five-year deal with the Bianconeri.

Juventus released a statement that reads as follows:

“Juventus has finalised an agreement with Olympique Marseille for the definitive acquisition of Marley Ake, a striker born in 2001, who arrives at Juventus after having made 13 appearances with the French team: nine in Ligue 1 and four in the Champions League League,”

“Heading in the other direction is Franco Tongya, midfielder born in 2002. Tongya leaves Juventus after 11 years at the club, having gone through the youth sector that led him to win an Under 15 title and make his debut in the Juventus Under 23 jersey.”