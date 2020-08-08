Going by the way Juventus' form dipped towards the end of the season and culminated in a UEFA Champions League round of 16 exit, Maurizio Sarri's sacking seemed inevitable. Now Juventus have set themselves up for a busy period and it will be interesting to see how they go about business this transfer window.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 8 August 2020

Maurizio Sarri sacked

Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his duties as the manager of Juventus, to put it mildly. The Italian boss would have seen that coming after the club crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 against Olympique Lyon.

Though Juventus clinched a 9th successive Serie A title in Sarri's first and only season at the club, the expansive brand of football that he was famous for during his time at Napoli has been missing. To make matters worse, Juventus have been terrible defensively and the team seemed to not be progressing.

The club said in a statement,

"Juventus Football Club announces that Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the First Team,"

"The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus' history with the victory of the ninth-consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football."

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi favourite to replace Sarri

Simone Inzaghi

According to Sky, Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi, who led his side to a title challenge and ensured they booked a place in the UEFA Champions League next season, is the favourite to land the Juventus manager's role.

Inzaghi was one of the names that Juventus were looking at before appointing Sarri last season. The report adds that Claudio Lotito, the Lazio president, won't stand against Inzaghi's wishes should he decide to take up the job at Juventus.

However, they will let him go only for a fee.

Mauricio Pochettino contacted by Juventus

Mauricio Pochettino

As signing Inzaghi from Lazio would cost Juventus a lot of money, they could very easily turn to Mauricio Pochettino, according to reports. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager is a free agent since being sacked from the North London club last November.

As such, Poch would be able to take over immediately as opposed to a deal for Inzaghi which would be tougher to navigate.

Andrea Agnelli confirms Ronaldo isn't going anywhere

Cristiano Ronaldo

Earlier this week it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo was intent on engineering a move to Paris Saint-Germain before the Covid break rendered any potential deal impossible.

Now, Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is going to stay at the club. He said,

"Cristiano to PSG? He's going to stay with us,"

"I'm sure that Cristiano will play for Juventus next season. He's a pillar of this team."