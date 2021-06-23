Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Midfielder set to leave the club, Bianconeri interested in Polish starlet and more | 22nd June, 2021

Juventus are ready to let a midfield star leave this summer after Massimiliano Allegri has deemed the player surplus to requirements.

Elsewhere, the Bianconeri are also keeping tabs on a Polish star who has impressed at Euro 2020. However, they could face stiff competition from other European giants for his signature.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Juventus on 22nd June, 2021.

Aaron Ramsey set to depart Juventus

Aaron Ramsey in action for Juventus

Welsh superstar Aaron Ramsey is set to leave Juventus this summer. The midfielder is not in Max Allegri's plans for the club going forward.

According to Football London, Ramsey is set to return to the Premier League. However, his former club Arsenal are not in the running for his signature.

It remains to be seen how much Juventus will demand for the midfielder this summer. Ramsey has struggled to make an impression in Turin and his stint at the club has been marred by injuries. The midfielder has only made 31 starts during his two-year spell at Juventus.

Ramsey wants to return to Arsenal. He's also willing to take a pay-cut in order to return to London. Juventus are working to find the best solution: Probably an exchange deal. [@NicolaBalice] #juvelive pic.twitter.com/BSRgrl2Yah — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) June 22, 2021

Juventus interested in Kacper Kozlowski

Kozlowski has impressed for Poland at Euro 2020

Juventus are reportedly showing interest in Polish starlet Kacper Kozlowski as well. The 17-year old became the youngest player to make his debut at a European Championship during the 2020 edition.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the midfielder is being highly sought after by some of Europe's biggest clubs. Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are also reportedly in the race for his signature.

Kozlowski came on as a substitute in Poland's 1-1 draw against Spain to dethrone England's Jude Bellingham as the youngest player to ever play in a European Championship tournament.

👂👀There is also Juventus showing interest in Kacper Kozlowski, the Polish midfielder who became the youngest debutant at a European Championship at 17 years and 246 days.



[@_Morik92_ via: @mirkonicolino] pic.twitter.com/LDUUTIKIoA — JuveFeed (@feed_juve) June 22, 2021

Dusan Vlahovic given seal of approval to join Juventus

Dusan Vlahovic in action for Fiorentina

Former Fiorentina sporting director Pantaleo Corvino has deemed Dusan Vlahovic good enough to play for Juventus. He told Tutto Sport, as reported by Il Bianconero:

"When Dusan was not yet playing continuously in Fiorentina, he called me a reporter to ask me what I thought. I told him that for me he was a proprietor. Quality has no age. Now he could play as a center forward for both Juventus, Liverpool or Tottenham. He is ready for Juve."

He continued:

“Dusan is ideal for Dybala. Who serves as 9? It also depends on the coach’s ideas. It’s a question more for Allegri than for me. In any case we are talking about great forwards. With Dybala you need a nine that guarantees above all depth, therefore a player with the characteristics of Vlahovic."

