Juventus are in the middle of a very busy period in the transfer window. The club only recently replaced Maurizio Sarri with Andrea Pirlo and Juventus are looking to make quite a few big-scale changes over the course of the next few weeks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 19 August 2020.

Roma closing in on signing Arkadiusz Milik

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik has been linked with Juventus over the course of the past few weeks. However, it feels like the Bianconeri have since cooled their interest in the striker and now Roma are reportedly favourites to land him.

Roma are looking to send Cengiz Under the other way in addition to €15 million in order to sign the 26-year-old. Milik's current contract at the club runs till 2021 and as such, Napoli could be looking to cash in.

Roma are closing in on the signing of Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik - according to Calcio Mercato. — TeamRumorsTransfersNews24/7Talk ⚽ 📰 (@rumorstransfers) August 19, 2020

Manchester United willing to meet asking price of Douglas Costa and Alex Sandro

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to meet the asking price of Douglas Costa and Alex Sandro as they plan a double Juventus raid. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to improve his side's depth and is now actively looking to close deals at the earliest.

Both Douglas Costa and Alex Sandro are available. Manchester United have been trying to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. However, Borussia Dortmund are not willing to budge and are insistent that a deal will not happen unless the Red Devils pay £120 million upfront.

As such, United are looking for a stopgap solution for their problems on the wing. Costa would be a great fit. The Old Trafford outfit did suffer in the final few weeks in Luke Shaw's absence and as such, they have identified left-back as another position that they want to strengthen and are hence looking at Alex Sandro.

The report claims that Juventus are willing to sell the pair for €50 million.

Manchester United are considering a double move for Juventus duo Douglas Costa and Alex Sandro. (Daily Express) pic.twitter.com/aEAxzf3h8t — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) August 19, 2020

Paulo Dybala will stay at Juventus according to agent

Amidst mounting speculation over the Argentine's future, Paulo Dybala's agent Jorge Antun has responded and claimed that Dybala is going to stay with the Bianconeri and that the club and the player are looking to extend his contract.

He told Football Italia,

“I have read rumors in the newspapers these days that are completely false. Paulo Dybala is a Juventus player and happy to be one. We work with the club to renew his contract with our usual preparation.”